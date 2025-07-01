Top 3 Landing Spots for Damian Lillard After Shocking Bucks Release
The Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to waive star point guard Damian Lillard — stretching out his salary over the next five years to make room for former Pacers center Myles Turner.
Lillard suffered a torn Achilies during the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. He was set to miss the entire upcoming season and return the following year, but now he is a free agent available for any team to get.
The former Portland Trail Blazers icon still had two years left on his contract for a total of $112 million. The Bucks are now stretching the value of the contract to more than $20 million for five seasons.
The move frees up some cap space for the team to go ahead and sign Turner.
Lillard was the co-star of the Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was one of the league's best shooters and could great his own shot at will.
He was meant to be the player that got the Bucks over the hump and into another title run, but he is now looking for a new job.
Here are some suitors for the All-NBA guard:
Miami Heat
The Heat are constantly looking for star players, and exectuive Pat Riley is defeintely going to have interest in Lillard.
Miami has limited assests to trade for Lillard, but now that he is a free agent, the Heat can save their limited assests and still get Lillard in the building.
Portland Trail Blazers
Lillard and the Blazers parted ways two years ago, but now that he has the freedom to explore his options, he could return home.
Lillard still has family in Portland and property as well. The team needs shooting. The stars align for a potential reunion if there is no lingering resentment about how things ended.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers are still in win-now mode with the team's star Kawhi Leonard getting older each year. The franchise is building around him and with Lillard's west coast ties, a move to up-and-coming Los Angels team could make sense.
Team owner Steve Balmer built a state-of-the-art arena and could look to add another star to the roster.
The Clippers tend to favor aggressive moves and trying to get Lillard would qualify as such a move.
