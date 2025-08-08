Top 5 Landing Spots if Giannis Antetokounmpo Requests Trade After Latest Update
When Shams Charania speaks about NBA rumors, it would be wise to listen.
The ESPN NBA icon is about as dialed into the league as anyone at the moment. Earlier this week, Charania made a few television appearances in which he yet again reiterated that Giannis Antetokounmpo may not be a long-term bet to be with the Milwaukee Bucks.
"As we sit here on Aug. 4, sources tell me that there is nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to stay in Milwaukee, or whether he wants to leave elsewhere. He's been evaluating his future this entire offseason. He's open-minded about whether his best fit is in Milwaukee, or is it a trade elsewhere? That process has been continuing."
Charania elaborated on potential concerns The Greek Freak may have about the players surrounding him moving forward.
"The one big question that is surrounding Giannis Antetokoumnmpo...can he win another championship? Is this Bucks' roster built for this upcoming year, for 2026-27, for him to win another championship?"
With all this in mind, if Antetokounmpo did ask for a trade, which five teams around the league would make the most sense as possible destinations?
1. Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are an intriguing trade partner. Trae Young obviously is the type of salary that could theoretically go the other way. He's a proven All-Star with the ability to put up numbers, and despite being a polarizing player, the Bucks need a lead guard in the worst way. Milwaukee also could be enticed by a host of young player currently in Atlanta as ancillary pieces to help build out depth.
2. Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are another one. Pairing Antetokounmpo with rising star Cade Cunningham would give the Pistons one of the best one-two punches in the league. Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland surely would be sent the other way, and other salaries would have to be included to make this deal work.
3. San Antonio Spurs
Speaking of young players, the San Antonio Spurs would be a very logical team worth looking into. The Spurs have a host of young guards to choose from in addition to newly-signed De'Aaron Fox (though he wouldn't be eligible to be dealt until February). Milwaukee surely would love to get Dylan Harper if possible in a potential deal.
Other Potential Fits
Those teams seem like surer bets should Antetokounmpo become availble. From there, it's a crapshoot. The New York Knicks could offer some package involving Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby. The Los Angeles Lakers would likely give up everything other than Luka Doncic to make a deal work.
The Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and possibly the Houston Rockets could be interested via trade. At the same time, if Antetokounmpo elects to hit free agency in two years, even more teams will have interest in trying to nab him (such as the Los Angeles Clippers).
