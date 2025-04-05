Tyler Herro Injury Status For Bucks vs Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Miami for the second and final time of the season to take on the Heat. This matchup will be the Bucks' 77th game of the season, and they will search for their 43rd win in the process.
Milwaukee will look to sweep the season series against Miami, and they have a great chance to do so. The Heat could be without their All-Star guard, Tyler Herro.
Herro has popped up on the injury report with a right thigh contusion and is currently listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against Milwaukee. This is a new injury for the one-time All-Star, who has consistently stayed on the court over the past month.
Should Herro be ruled out, the Heat could look to Alec Burks, Duncan Robinson, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. to absorb additional minutes in the rotation. Herro has been on a tear recently, putting up 30.6 points, 5.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 made threes, and 1.4 steals over his last five games while logging 36 minutes per outing.
He’s also been lights out with his efficiency, shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from deep during that stretch.
Herro has been available more often than not this season. He's played in 74 of the Heat's 77 games as of Saturday.
The last time he was on the court, he played great. He recorded 35 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, four assists, and one block in 37 minutes of action in the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
In the season, the 25-year-old is averaging 23.9 points per game, 5.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.9 steals while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three in 35.6 minutes of action.
Heading into this matchup, the Bucks are listed at +1.5 spread as slight underdogs on the road. Milwaukee has a 28-21 record against Eastern Conference foes, while Miami has a 23-25 record within the conference.
The Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch lately, going 4-6 over their last 10 contests. During that stretch, they've averaged 114.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.0 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game, connecting on 50.1 percent of their shots. Defensively, they've allowed 115.4 points per outing.
Meanwhile, the Heat have shown slightly better form with a 6-4 record in their last 10 games. Over that span, Miami has put up 113.2 points, 41.1 boards, 26.5 assists, 9.6 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 50.4 percent from the field. Their defense has held opponents to just 103.9 points per game during that stretch.
