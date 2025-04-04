Bucks HC Doc Rivers Provides Surprising Update on Damian Lillard Injury
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to stay afloat while Damian Lillard deals with some blood clot issues. With Lillard out with DVT, the Bucks are a team that doesn't have many offensive options.
It helps when Giannis Antetokounmpo is able to put up insane numbers as he did against the 76ers. He put up a triple-double that no one in the history of the league has ever done before.
Milwaukee would prefer not to have to lean on historic performances from Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are still holding out hope that Lillard can return.
Read more: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Historic Triple Double vs 76ers
The Bucks still have not ruled him out for the rest of the season. In fact, head coach Doc Rivers recently gave an update on Lillard that sounded very positive.
It sounds like Lillard might start traveling with the team soon. They didn't want to risk anything right now, so he is still at home trying to get better.
The good news is that it sounds like the team is very hopeful that Lillard will return. They really need him for the playoffs to have any shot of beating either the Pacers or the Knicks.
Without Lillard in the lineup, the Bucks have had to rely on Kyle Kuzma to step up and be the second-best scorer on the team. That hasn't been as successful in recent games.
Lillard gives the Bucks a chance to win any game that they play when he's out there because of what he can do offensively. He can catch fire from beyond the 3-point arc at any time.
More Bucks news: Doctors Explain Why Blood Clots Are More Common in Athletes Like Bucks' Damian Lillard
If the Bucks are able to get him back for the playoffs, they have a much better shot to advance in the playoffs. They still have to figure out a way to get the fifth seed without him, though.
Lillard is doing everything he possibly can to get back as soon as possible. He wants to be there for his teammates down the stretch.
So far this season, Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: NBA Pundit Says Clock is Ticking on Bucks Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams Bucks for Ignoring Mike Budenholzer’s Milwaukee Return
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.