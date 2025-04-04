Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Bucks Send Giannis Antetokounmpo to East Lottery Squad
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo submitted a record-setting triple-double while helping his Bucks vanquish the tanking Philadelphia 76ers, 126-113, on Thursday.
In 38:44 of action, the two-time league MVP scored 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field and 10-of-11 shooting from the charity stripe, dished out 20 dimes, and grabbed 17 rebounds.
The victory, Milwaukee's second straight, improved the club's overall 2024-25 season record to 42-34 and helped them leapfrog the Detroit Pistons (for now) to nab the Eastern Conference's No. 5 seed. The two teams sport identical records, but the Bucks currently have the better inter-conference record, 28-21 to Detroit's 27-21.
But how far can the Bucks go with nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard struggling through a scary blood clot and cramped floor spacing around Antetokounmpo?
And how open will the 30-year-old Antetokounmpo be when it comes to staying with the Bucks long-term, if the team fails to advance beyond the first round for the third consecutive year?
Eddie Bittar of Fadeaway World proposes a bold new deal that would end the Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee, and move the 6-foot-11 superstar to a major media market with several young, intriguing role players. In Bittar's pitched agreement, the Bucks would ship out Antetokounmpo to the Brooklyn Nets, primed to earn yet another lottery pick in this year's draft.
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Nicolas Claxton, Cameron Johnson, Ziaire Williams (sign-and-trade), Brooklyn's 2026 first-round pick, Brooklyn's 2030 first-round pick, New York Knicks' 2031 first-round pick
In the deal, three of the best Nets players would be shipped out for Antetokounmpo, in what would essentially be a multi-year reset. Brooklyn's current front office seems to be savvier at building out modern NBA talent, while Milwaukee GM Jon Horst quizzically has been prioritizing drafting raw players rather than win-now ones.
"Of course, trading for Giannis would mean parting with multiple young players and draft picks, but Brooklyn is in a position where those sacrifices are necessary," Bittar writes. "Keeping mid-level stars won’t get them anywhere, and this move would show the franchise is willing to do whatever it takes to win. If the Nets can pull this off, they go from a rebuilding team to an immediate title contender overnight."
Still, Antetokounmpo would be playing with some intriguing young pieces, even if Claxton and Johnson would be gone. Restricted free agent guard Cam Thomas would be the starriest name left with Antetokounmpo. Shooting guard Keon Johnson and power forward Trendon Watford also have plenty of promise.
"If Giannis leaves Milwaukee, the entire balance of power in the East would shift dramatically. The Bucks, who have been a consistent championship threat for the past five years, would suddenly become a middle-of-the-pack team at best," writers Bitar, seemingly forgetting that they're a middle-of-the-pack team right now.
This year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists through 63 healthy games. Those are MVP numbers, but he's not winning the award again while stuck on a team seemingly going nowhere.
