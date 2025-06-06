Warriors Star Seems to Push Back on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks have a crucial summer ahead of them. The Bucks have a multitude of things they need to worry about, and at the forefront of it is their best player and future Hall of Famer, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The 2025 summer will be the summer of Antetokounmpo. Will he remain with the Bucks or be traded to a new team? That is the million-dollar question. As things stand, it’s unclear what he will do. However, we will get the answer to the question in the coming months.
The NBA Finals may tip off Thursday, but much of the spotlight remains fixed on Antetokounmpo. He was a major talking point on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams, who hosted Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski.
During their conversation, Adams brought up the swirling trade rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo and asked Podziemski to share his take on the situation from a fan's point of view—his response was unexpectedly candid.
"I mean, [it's] the same thing with any player like that, it's like Steph not playing for the Warriors," Podziemski told Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" show Tuesday. "All guys who cemented their legacy and what they're about in this league with one team, you never expected it to change.
The same with Luka Dončić and Dallas [Mavericks], like the whole world is shocked because of the player he is, and you can see how they were building around him. But like I said, it's like any star in the league that stays with one team, you just expect them to be in one jersey and anywhere else just doesn't seem right at all."
As things stand, Antetokounmpo is still ‘open-minded’ on a trade. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news. Charania reported on that news almost a month ago, and as things stand, nothing has changed on that front.
The Warriors are rumored to be one team that will aggressively pursue the Greek Freak. Multiple experts and pundits have linked the Warriors and Antetokounmpo, and we’ll see how things transpire this summer.
Antetokounmpo will soon enter his 13th season in the NBA and has already achieved a great deal. Wherever he goes, his destination will have ripple effects on the entire league.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Continue to Overlook One Perfect Suitor
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to Kyle Kuzma Trade Threat
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Mutual Interest With Surprising Rival: Report
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.