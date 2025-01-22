West All-Star Guard Open to Joining Bucks: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have won seven of their last eight games. Only the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been playing better basketball than they have.
Milwaukee is able to beat anyone in the league when they are able to stay healthy. As long as they can keep Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the court, they will be in almost any game.
That doesn't mean that they aren't looking to make any upgrades. They are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings at the moment, but they want to make a push to win an NBA title.
The Bucks are still looking for ways to improve their roster and make a deep run in the playoffs. They can either make some moves to improve the depth of the team or make a big move for a star.
One of the premier players who could be on the trade deadline is Bradley Beal. He was demoted to the bench and could be inclined to waive his no-trade clause for the right environment.
Apparently, Milwaukee could be the right team for him. He is reportedly open to being moved to Milwaukee if they want to make a deal for him.
Beal is a solid player, but he's very expensive. His contract is going to be really hard to move for any contending team unless they absolutely decimate their depth.
Milwaukee might not be in a position to do that. They value the depth that they have around the two superstars of Antetkounmpo and Lillard.
Nonetheless, Beal would give them a third scorer, which they desperately need now that Khris Middleton has been demoted to the bench. Middleton's poor production makes it more likely that Milwaukee will make a move for a star player.
Milwaukee might be looking to make a move, but it would likely be for a wing that is less expensive than someone like Beal. Beal might be one of those contracts that is unmovable until the offseason.
So far this season, Beal is averaging 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
