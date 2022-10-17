Skip to main content
What you can expect from MarJon Beauchamp in his rookie year

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations are high for the talented swingman in first season.

The Milwaukee Bucks will start the 2022-23 season slightly short-handed, giving many youngsters an opportunity to earn more playing time early. The rookie MarJon Beauchamp is one of the young guys on the team who would look to make the most of it.

Bag of skills: Raw but deep

Beauchamp was the 24th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, and the talented swingman had many chances to showcase his skill. He showed up in the Summer League competition, averaging 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists – over five games.

MarJon got a feel of the real NBA when he lined up to play in the preseason. Over five preseason games, he averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Although he was not as efficient, he displayed various skills. MarJon made some noise with his minutes, exhibiting poise with the ball in his hands.

Also, Beauchamp made some nice step-back shots, drove the lane well, and proved to be effective on the defensive end.

Fit in the Bucks' system

Beauchamp's chances are going to come in spurts – to start the season. How effective he can be in that span will determine his game time. A positive for him has been the chemistry he's built with the second unit.

Jevon Carter, Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, and George Hill are some players Beauchamp will spend time with on the floor. Being in sync with them will help him make more of an impression and add value to the team's rotation.

Based on his movement in the preseason games, he seems to have a good grasp of the Bucks' system on both ends of the floor, as this rookie could have an impact on Milwaukee's hunt for the championship.

