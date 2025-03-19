Will Damian Lillard Play vs Warriors? Bucks Reveal Injury Status For Star Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Golden State Warriors for their 68th game of the 2024-25 season. The Bucks will look to earn their 39th win of the season and start their five-game West Coast road trip on Tuesday.
Milwaukee will look to start a new win streak after suffering a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Nonetheless, the page has turned, and the Bucks will look to find success on the road, where they have struggled all season long.
The Bucks are battling for the fourth seed against their division rivals, the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons. Tuesday's game is vital, and luckily, they will have their star guard Damian Lillard on their side.
Lillard, who was listed as probale prior to the game, has been upgraded top available and will start for the Bucks. Lillard will play in his 58th game of the season.
The 34-year-old was listed on the injury report due to a minor groin issue. Nonetheless, he will be on the court although he continues to work through it.
The last time he was on the court, Lillard recorded 19 points on on a poor 3-of-9 shooting from the field, one rebound, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes of action. In the season, Lillard is averaging 25.1 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three in 57 games and 36.1 minutes of action.
In Lillard’s career against the Warriors, he averages 28.7 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 6.2 asists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three in 37 games.
The Bucks enter this contest as -2.5 favroites on the road. Milwaukee will look to earn their 15th win away from their home crowd. Nonetheless, it will be a tough matchup as the Warriors are 21-13 on their home court.
The Warriros have been red-hot over their last 10 games, recording a 9-1 record, averaging 119.4 points and shooting 47.1 percent from the field. As for the Bucks, they are 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 119.7 points per game and shooting 49.7 percent from the field.
More Bucks: Steph Curry Injury Status for Warriors vs Bucks
Doc Rivers Says Surgery is Possible For Bucks Crucial Role Player
Top 3 Buyout Players For Bucks to Bolster Chances in Eastern Conference
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.