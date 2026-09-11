Bold Predictions for the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2026-27 Season

Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Milwaukee Bucks don't have many expectations after they traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat this offseason. However, Milwaukee can still make some noise with the players they have on their roster who can take a major step forward.

Here are some bold predictions for the Bucks heading into next season.

Austin Dobbins

My bold prediction is that Kel'el Ware will win the NBA's Most Improved Player award and will prove to be the Milwaukee Bucks’ best player. Ware is one of a kind, and he has a chance to be a special player in this league.

He is a 7-foot tall walking double-double who can stretch the floor and his new opportunity, paired with extended minutes, will inflate his statistics. Ware averaged 11-9 in only 22 minutes, and I'd project Ware to improve to around 16-12 this season.

Tre Allen

The bold prediction I have for the Milwaukee Bucks next season is that Ousmane Dieng will solidify himself as a starter during the season. When Dieng was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, I doubt many people looked at the accusation as something the Bucks could build upon. Though he was a former lottery pick, he didn't show much during his time with the Thunder.

However, in the 30 games he played for in Milwaukee, he proved to be someone for the future, averaging 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, including a career-high 36 points against the Houston Rockets in April. He ended the season with some momentum, and earned a three-year, $17.5 million contract.

As the Bucks navigates this rebuild, there is a possibility that they trade Kyle Kuzma, which will open a spot at the other forward position. Rookie Nate Ament is going to need time before he takes on a starting role and Dieng already has proven experience.

He was able to shine during a season that lacked any sort structure, but with a new coach and team, I think he can thrive next season.

Major Passons

Bucks Bold Prediction: The Bucks will have a similar record as last year but will finish last in the Central Division.

The Bucks had a rough season and then traded away their star, but the package they got back isn't as bad as many would like you to believe. This season will probably not be too exciting in terms of wins and losses, but I think they will finish with around the same record. The other teams in the division are all formidable.

The Bucks finished last season one game above the Bulls and 13 games above the Pacers. I fully expect the Pacers to be back in the playoffs but would not be shocked to see the Bulls’ young players figure out a way to win a couple more games next season. This would leave the Bucks at the bottom.