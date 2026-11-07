Brayden Burries career-high wasn't enough in NBA Cup loss to the Raptors

It was not a problem for the Toronto Raptors without Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes, as they took care of the Milwaukee Bucks 121-107 in their first NBA Cup game of the season. Not having the two All-Stars looked to be a perfect opportunity for Milwaukee to pick up a win, and after a solid first half led by Brayden Burries, it looked like that was a high possibility.

However, the second half was not kind to the Bucks as they couldn't get anything going offensively, couldn't stay with the Raptors on defense and played some undisciplined basketball. Milwaukee once again let a game slip away despite solid performances from Tyler Herro and their rookie.

Here are the three takeaways from the game.

Brayden Burries is getting comfortable

Ever since Burries was inserted into the starting the lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there has been a different energy with the team. While both of his previous starts ended in losses, he slowly got more comfortable and efficient when he was on the court.

Burries had the best performance of his rookie career against the Raptors as he finished the game with 21 points, six assists and 11 rebounds while shooting 8-for-14 (57.1%) from the field.In the first half he made his presence known early dominating the glass on both ends of the court, and got in the paint where he was extremely productive.

He would already set a career-high in the first half and would score 15 of his 21 points to go on 7-for-11 shooting (63.6%) to go with his seven rebounds, as four of them came on the offensive end. Burries would record his first career double-double to solidify the best game of his early career.

Tyler Herro can get going any time

For the third game in the row, the Bucks' leading scorer Tyler Herro started the first half slow, specially the first quarter. He hasn't scored a single point in the first quarter in the last three games, including the matchup against Toronto, and finished the first half with only six points.

Though he didn't make his impact scoring the ball in the first half, he was a playmaker for his team with seven first-half assists. Everyone knew that Herro was a scorer before joining Milwaukee, as he averaged 21.4 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field and 38.4% from the 3-point line. This year hasn't been any different, as he has averaged 22.3 points per game while shooting 46% from the field and 42.6% from the 3-point line through eight games.

But the ability to get others involved when he came out of the gates slowly was much needed to get his teammates going, since he can get going at any time. Herro would score 17 points in the second half and would finish the game with 23 points, five rebounds and 10 assists on 7-for-16 (43.8%) from the field and 1-for-5 (20%) from the 3-point line. Even with struggles, the scorer found a way to produce on the offensive end.

Second half sorrows

It was a tale of two halves for Milwaukee that led to its defeat against Toronto. In the Bucks' last game against the Boston Celtics, they started off slow in the first half and came back in the second to make it a close game in the fourth quarter, but this time it was the other way around.

Milwaukee started the game off hot and led by 14 in the first half and led for 67% of the game, but went ice cold and played some undisciplined basketball in the second half. The same problems that have held them back in multiple games this season showed up again against the Raptors.

The Bucks had already committed 16 fouls and 11 turnovers in the first half despite leading by nine at halftime, but the trend carried over to the second half as they committed 12 fouls and nine turnovers. You are never going to win a game with 28 fouls and 20 turnovers. When you are quite literally giving the ball away and ending possession prematurely, you are shooting yourself in the foot, especially when you can't buy a bucket.

On top of turnovers and a headache of fouls, the Bucks also shot 13-for-37 (35.1%) from the field and 6-for-23 (26.1%) from the 3-point line, compared to the Raptors, who shot 27-for-50 (54%) from the field and 4-for-11 (36.4%) from the 3-point line in the second half. An overall disappointing showing after a solid first half, where the effort was simply not there.