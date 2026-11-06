Bucks host Raptors with Scottie Barnes' status in doubt in NBA Cup match: Preview, Starters, Injuries, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 6, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), TSN Sportsnet (Toronto)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee)

VITALS: Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Scottie Barnes’ status for this NBA Cup matchup is in doubt since he missed shootaround prior to this matchup vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, who enter Friday night tied with multiple teams for the league’s worst record. This will be their first game of East Group A action in the NBA Cup. Toronto is 0-1, having lost to Orlando 121-114 last week.

Outside of their lone win, the Bucks come off their most impressive performance of the young season. While the Boston Celtics prevailed 109-102, the Bucks demonstrated resilience in rallying after an early 19-3 run put them in a major hole. Despite trailing by as many as 22 points to a team missing Jayson Tatum (rest), Milwaukee was in position to pull the upset late before ultimately falling short to dip to 1-7.

Tyler Herro led the team in scoring again with 25 points, marking the sixth time in eight games he’s done so. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points but struggled with Paul George, who led Boston with 25 points and provided excellent defense. Myles Turner played his best game, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Ryan Rollins added 13 points, nine boards and five assists as he continues to adjust to a sixth man role with rookie Brayden Burries now starting.

Toronto is closing a four-game road trip that saw them lose to the Lakers and beat the Clippers in L.A. prior to Wednesday’s 128-109 loss in Denver that evened its record at 4-4. The Raptors led 67-64 at halftime but were outscored 41-15 out of the break and now need this win to gain a split on their trip. Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, so Toronto was unable to take the Nuggets’ main option away. RJ Barrett continued his strong start, scoring 22 points, while Scottie Barnes added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. The Raptors haven’t lost consecutive games yet this season, last doing so when falling behind 2-0 in a first-round series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers they ultimately lost in seven.

The Bucks lead the Raptors 62-50 in the regular-season series despite losing three of four meetings in ‘25-’26. Milwaukee won the first matchup in Toronto 122-116 on Oct. 24, 2025 but dropped the next thee games, the last two of which were played at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks had won seven of the previous 10 contests against the Raps prior to last season’s struggles. Milwaukee lost the most recent matchup, at home, 122-94 on Feb. 22. Immanuel Quickley dominated with 32 points and nine assists, while Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. led the Bucks with 21 points.

PROJECTED STARTERS

RAPTORS

F RJ Barrett

F Scottie Barnes

C Collin Murray-Broyles

G Immanuel Quickley

G Ja’Kobe Walter

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Tyler Herro

G Brayden Burries

INJURY REPORT

RAPTORS

F Scottie Barnes: Questionable, Left Adductor/Groin Soreness

G Immanuel Quickley: Questionable, Right Hamstring Tightness

C Jakob Poeltl: Probable, Left Shoulder Bursitis

F Kawhi Leonard: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F Kyle Anderson: Questionable, Illness

F/G Kevin McCullar Jr.: Out, G League - Two-way

F/C Nate Bittle: Out, Right Avulsion Fracture

G Malachi Smith: Out, G League - Two-way

BUCKS

G Cormac Ryan: Out, G League - Two-way

F Bogojub Markovic: Out, G League - On Assignment

G Kam Jones: Out, G League - Two-way

F Pete Nance: Out, G League - Two-way

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Raptors -4.5 (-110), Bucks +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Raptors -192, Bucks +160

Total points scored: 229.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"We cannot overlook that we were down 22 to the Celtics and came back and took the lead. The energy, the life, was there. This was awesome by our group. We have to continue to not dig ourselves holes. Offense was missing shots, then we’re not communicating on the defensive side. Overall, our guys’ resilience was the biggest thing from this game." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins following loss in Boston

STORYLINES:

Issues in clutch time have tripped up Bucks

Herro rolling but not enough vs. Celtics

Ament should join Burries for youth movement