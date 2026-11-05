The Milwaukee Bucks walked into TD Garden on Wednesday night after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the Boston Celtics have not yet lost on their home court this season. With hopes of adding the first blemish to the Celtics’ home record, the Bucks couldn't come away with a win as they lost 109-102.

It's now four losses in a row for Milwaukee and back-to-back losses during their two game road trip before they head back home to face off against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The Bucks trailed by 22 points in the second quarter, but stormed back with a strong second half to eventually take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Some big time shots from Paul George down the stretch allowed Boston to pull away as he finished the game 25 points. Though the game ended in a loss for Milwaukee, there was some positive takeaways from this game.

3-point shooting keeps them in the game

When it comes to these two teams, they are two of the top 10 teams when it comes to 3-point attempts per game with the Bucks ranking No. 3 at 43.7 and the Celtics at No. 8 at 40.6 attempts per game.

Heading into this game we'd knew there would be a lot of shots coming from beyond the arc, and it lived up to the expectations Both teams made 10 3-pointers in the first half, but the difference was that the Celtics shot 10-for-17 (59%) from the 3-point line while Milwaukee shot 10-for-27 (37%).

That has been the story for the Bucks so far this season. They attempt a lot and make a solid amount, but their efficiency has been great. For a team that ranks third in attempts and eighth in makes, they were only No. 20 in 3-point percentage. Against Boston, Milwaukee was efficient and shot 19-for-47 (40%) from the 3-point line, with six different players making at least two.

The Bucks have not been afraid to shoot from deep and have looked to be a big part of their identity, even though the efficiency has not been there. But even in defeat, they showed they could have a hot hand.

A strong second half keeps them in the game

In the first half, it looked like it was going to be another loss for the Bucks after they trailed by 21 points at halftime. Milwaukee only scored 14 points in the first quarter and shot 14-for-42 from the field, while committing 10 turnovers.

With a good team like the Celtics who haven't lost a game at home, the game could've easily gotten away from the Bucks after the first half, but they battled back all the way to the fourth quarter. Milwaukee outscored Boston 61-47. and shot 21-for-43 (48.8%) from the field, while holding the Celtics to15-for-44 (34.1%) shooting from the field.

Tyler Herro didn't have a single point in the first quarter, but finished the game with 25 points, five rebounds and three assists on 8-for-17 (47.1%) shooting from the field and 4-for-10 (40%) from the 3-point line. He did most of his damage in the third quarter scoring 17 points to get the Bucks back in the game and a opportunity to put themselves in a position to win

Offensive rebounding kills the Bucks

Along with a poor first half, the main problem that held the Bucks back, was allowing too many offensive rebounds to the Celtics. Boston finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds, which was more than a third of the total rebounds the team had for the game.

Of course what comes with offensive rebounds and second chance opportunities, it also brings second chance points. While the difference between the two teams weren't drastic, Milwaukee still gave 14 to the Celtics. In a close where they could've won, those extra possessions and points turned out to be a real difference maker for the Bucks.