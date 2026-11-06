As expected, the first season for the Milwaukee Bucks since the departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a rough one. After trailing by 22 points in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics, the Bucks stormed back with a strong second half, and would even take the lead with 5:08 left in the fourth quarter.

However, it didn't last as Milwaukee went cold from the field and the free throw line, with the Celtics being able to capitalize down the stretch. Even with the slow start in the first, It felt like it was a game that the Bucks could steal.

This loss adds to the many opportunities that Milwaukee has had to come away with a win. If someone were to simply look at the Bucks’ record this season, some would believe that the team hasn't been competitive, but that’s not the case.

Milwaukee has been right in arms reach heading into the fourth quarter in multiple games, but haven't been able to close out games in the final quarter. In their games against the Boston, Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks had leads in the fourth quarter while against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers, they trailed within four points entering or in the fourth quarter.

Interesting graphic from the #Bucks game last night. You can add that they were up by one with 5:08 in the fourth quarter against the Celtics as well. pic.twitter.com/rNwre5onM8 — Tre Allen (@treday0314) November 5, 2026

Milwaukee has been close in most of its games going into the fourth quarter, but what has held the team back down the stretch? The Bucks' fourth-quarter collapses have come down to a combination of going cold from the field, at the free-throw line, turning the ball over and committing fouls, resulting in free-throw opportunities.

Against the Celtics, Milwaukee went 7-for-22 (31.8%) from the field, 3-for-12 (25%) from the 3-point line and 6-for-10 (60%) from the free throw line while committing four personal fouls and nine turnovers. In the game before against the Timberwolves, the Bucks shot 10-for-24 (41.7%) from the field and 2-for-9 (22.2%) from the 3-point line and committed 10 fouls and four personal fouls.

When they played the 76ers, they shot 12-for-29 (41.4%) from the field, 2-for-8 (25%) and committed six personal fouls. Against the Bulls, they shot 8-for- 23 (34.8%) from the field, 2-for-10 (20%) from the 3-point line and committed 10 fouls and nine turnovers, despite Tyler Herro scoring 34 points. And to start the season off in their first game, they once again struggled in the fourth quarter, going 8-for-24 (33.3%) from the field, 4-for-13 (30.8%) from the 3-point line and committing seven fouls.

Need to knock down shots

Milwaukee is a heavy 3-point shooting team and makes a large quantity of them, but the efficiency hasn't been the best. When you play with a live and die by the 3 mentality, then you can find yourself the wrong end when shots aren't falling, putting the team into a shooting hole.

Another main problem for the Bucks has been the turnovers. Milwaukee is tied at No. 19 (16.5) in the league for turnovers per game, No. 18 (3.8) for turnovers per game in the fourth quarter and tied for No. 18 (19.1)for opponent points off turnovers.

Points come at a premium in the fourth quarter, and when the Bucks are giving away the ball and possessions, those opportunities are left off the board, and any potential scoring chances could be the difference in a close game. Milwaukee may be 1-7, but they have been competitive in most of the games. If the Bucks want to turn that competitiveness into wins, they must play a full four quarters, starting by taking care of the ball, knocking down shots and being disciplined on the defensive end.