After the Milwaukee Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo the Miami Heat, Milwaukee received four players for the two-time MVP, with two of the players being guards in Tyler Herro and Kasparas Jakučionis.

The two Miami guards will join players like Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr., giving the Bucks a solid rotation at the guard position.

Milwaukee went into the 2026 NBA Draft looking to add two impact players to a young roster as they head toward a rebuild without Antetokounmpo.

With their first selection, the Bucks picked Brayden Burries with the No. 10 pick. He's an all-around combo guard who can score the ball at all three levels on offense, and has the versatility to impact the game on defense.

Burries was widely regarded as a top-10 talent in the draft and Milwaukee didn't want to pass up the opportunity to take a player like him.

He's already been off to an hot start this since being drafted, as he shined during the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League where he averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, on 50% shooting from the field and 36.4% from the 3-point line.

He was named to the All-Summer League First Team and the Bucks front office have enjoyed what they seen from the 20-year old.

Many people are excited to see what Burries can do for Milwaukee next year on a young team with a new head coach, but might have to wait a little before he blossoms.

With players like Rollins, Herro, Porter Jr., Jakučionis and Trent Jr., the Bucks guard room is a packed and while there may be potential moves to be made in the future, minutes will need to be divided strategically to ensure everyone gets the right amount of playing time.

The No. 10 pick in the draft will undoubtedly be a focal point for Milwaukee, but compared to some of his fellow draft class peers, Burries will most likely begin his NBA career off the bench.

Rollins is coming off the best season of his career and Herro will head into his first season with the Bucks as their most polished player. As a result, Burries will have to play his role and come off the bench for Milwaukee.

Of course, all Bucks fans want Burries to get as many touches possible since he played so well during summer league and his development is crucial for Milwaukee's future, but this isn't something unheard-of.

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives towards the basket in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the San Antonio Spurs drafted guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick. This came after they drafted their other guard, Stephon Castle with the No. 4 pick in 2024, and later trading for point guard De'Aaron Fox in 2025.

The Spurs headed into this season with a trio of talented guards and head coach Mitch Johnson had to figure out how to balance the rotation.

The verdict was Fox and Castle started, and the rookie came off the bench to provide a spark. Harper appeared in 69 games for San Antonio and only started in four as he averaged 22.6 minutes per game.

He had a solid rookie year averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 50.5% from the field and 34.3% from the 3-point line. The 20-year old went into his first playoff appearance with the Spurs and rose to the occasion when his name was called.

Harper saw an increase in his production and finished the playoffs with 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, on 51.5% shooting from the field and 33.3% from the beyond the arch. At times instead of a rookie, he looked like a veteran having big performances throughout the playoffs.

During games 4 and 5 in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks, he had back-to-back 20-point games giving the Spurs a much needed spark.

Harper was the No. 2 pick in the draft, and still came off the bench for San Antonio. Obviously, the Spurs and the Bucks are in drastically different situations as teams, but Burries will be in a similar situation that Harper was in this past season.

Even though Burries may not find himself in the starting lineup to start his rookie year, he can still make an impact for Milwaukee off the bench.