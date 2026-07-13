Reach for the stars.

That's an idiom a lot of people carry around with them as they set goals and motivate motivate themselves to strive for greatness. A mindset that anyone can apply to their lives including on the court.

Milwaukee Bucks rookie Brayden Burries has already turned heads with his performances during Summer League and has gotten better the more games he's played.

Burries appeared in his third Summer League game for the Bucks, and in that game against the San Antonio Spurs, it was his best game yet.

In a game where Milwaukee started off sluggish and lost offensively, Burries tried his best to carry the team in a 90-80 point loss.

In a team high 30 minutes played, Burries finished the game with 26 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Burries hasn't been the most efficient in the Summer League games but against the Spurs, he shot 9-for-16 (56.2%) from the field and 4-for-5 (80%) from the 3-point line.

Brayden Burries is a baller.



26 PTS | 3 STL | 2 BLK | 4 3PM | 80% 3FG pic.twitter.com/eGeob7kxVS — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 13, 2026

While it's still early and it's against Summer League competition, the No. 10 overall pick is averaging 18.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game, on 46.2% shooting from the field and 42.9% from the three in his three games.

As a team, Milwaukee played a sloppy game. While both teams had over 20 turnovers with he Bucks committing 22, there was one player for the Bucks who didn't have a single one and it was Burries.

Being one of the primary ball handlers for Milwaukee, it's an impressive stat to have not committed one turnover, especially in a game where it felt like there was a turnover every other possession.

The Bucks organization must be feeling confident with the Arizona guard after he''s done exactly what they imagined, as he scored in multiple ways, taken care of the ball and made an impact on the defensive end.

It's been clear that Burries has been playing with an immense amount confidence on the court, but he has also shown it off the court.

Following the game against the Spurs, Burries was asked about his goal for his rookie season and like most players, he wants to succeed at the highest level.

"I wanna try to be an all star my first year, I wanna be in the rising stars game, I wanna be a first-team All-Rookie, Rookie of the Year and just continue to get better," Burries said, "I wanna be in the playoffs too and make a deep run."

Brayden Burries rookie year goals:



"I wanna try to be an all star my first year, I wanna be in the rising stars game, I wanna be a 1st team all rookie, rookie of the year...and I wanna be in the playoffs too and make a deep run" pic.twitter.com/shu5eF1cFt — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 13, 2026

While people may think that the rookie's ambition may be unrealsistic given where the Bucks are currently at, it's the confidence you want to see from a rookie trying to change the direction of his team.