With nine seconds remaining, point guard Brayden Burries caught the ball in the backcourt and began to jog with the ball as he crossed halfcourt.

After getting a high-ball screen, he picked up his pace and attacked downhill toward the basket. He bumped his defender, went up with his left hand and got the layup to go with 1.5 seconds left on the clock.

Philadelphia tried to get one last shot off but time expired and the Milwaukee Bucks win, 96-94 with a game-winner from Burries.

It was the Milwaukee Bucks final Summer League game on Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Bucks finished their Las Vegas trip by picking up one last win to go 2-3 during the showcase.

Burries has been turning heads and making headline with his performances, and did it again after his game against the 76ers.

After resting and not playing against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Burries capped off his excellent Summer League run with 27 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 9-for-18 (50%) from the field.

The Brayden Burries show. pic.twitter.com/W89ajh8B4h — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 18, 2026

Despite not finding any success shooting the ball from the 3-point line (0-for-4), Burries scored 22 of his 27 points all in the paint with the remaining five points coming from the free throw line.

With his recent performances and being the primary ball handler for Milwaukee, Burries got a lot of attention defensively. He was picked up high as he crossed the court and pressured by not only his defender, but the person who was guarding the screener as well.

He navigated the pressure by using his speed and finesse to attack the basket, and get both feet inside the paint. He had a repertoire of moves to finish off the glass from floaters to contested finishes with his left hand.

He doesn't get overwhelmed by the pressure and remains calm with the ball in his hands.

Another impressive aspect about his game is his change of pace. After be blow past his defender, he's able to decelerate when he wants to get a shot off around the basket.

It's everything you want to see if you're the Bucks. Your No. 10 pick finding different ways to score the ball at an high rate and efficiently, while having the poise to take and make the game-winning shot on top of that.

Ice in his veins. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/70sRBcdNfz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 18, 2026

It's Burries third consecutive game scoring more than 20 points, and finishes his five Summer League games including the California Classic, averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists, while shooting 48.6% from the field and 34.6% from the 3-point line.

It was a great showing for the rookie, and he gives Milwaukee a glimpse of what he can do as he prepares for the NBA season.