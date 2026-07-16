The Milwaukee Bucks walked in to the 2026 NBA Draft with two draft picks, one at pick No. 10 and another at No. 13.

Milwaukee was able to obtain the No. 13 pick after Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat. With the No. 10 pick, the Bucks selected guard Brayden Burries from Arizona, who’s been excelling in his performances throughout the Summer League.

All eyes have been on Burries and rightfully so, but what about who was drafted at No. 13? That would be Tennessee forward Nate Ament.

Ament had to wait until Las Vegas to play in the Summer League since the trade with the Heat wasn’t official during the California Classic, and hasn’t gotten off to the most impressive start.

In his first three games, Ament averaged, 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists, while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.5% 3-point line.

The expectations for Ament when he entered the draft was that he was going to take some time before he could immediately contribute.

He posses the fluidity of a guard for someone who stands at 6-foot-10. He can bring the ball up the court, create his own shot off the dribble and score while being contested.

On the defensive end he has the size and a 6-foot-11.5 wingspan to guard positions one through four on the court even though he could still fill out his frame.

He can score at all three levels on the court but the main problem heading into the draft was his efficiency.

With the Volunteers, Ament averaged 16.7 points per game, but shot 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Nonetheless, Ament landed in Milwaukee and the vision the Bucks saw is starting to show.With Kasparas Jakučionis, Cormac Ryan and Burries resting for their game against the Charlotte Hornets, Ament made most of his opportunities.

In 25 minutes Ament finished the game with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals, on 7-for-13 (53.8%) from the field.

Nate set the tone with 23 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/a7wY4KkT75 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 16, 2026

It was the most comfortable he looked on the court for the Bucks and with Burries, Jakučionis and Ryan out, he was able to have the ball in his hands.

Bringing the ball up the court and navigating through traffic to find his is exactly what the Milwaukee wants to see.

He created off the dribble, was aggressive when attacking the basket and even though he went 2-for-7 from the 3-point line, he knocked down a few catch and shoot 3-point attempts.

Nate hooped tonight.



23 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/V8UNw9IfDJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 16, 2026

As Milwaukee builds for the future, Ament's breakout performance to go along with Burries' recent performances is a step in the right direction.