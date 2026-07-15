For the first time since 2016, the Milwaukee Bucks landed a top-10 pick after the this year's NBA Draft Lottery. Back then they took Thon Maker with the No. 10 pick whose career was short lived in Milwaukee, but this year, the Bucks are hoping it's the opposite with rookie Brayden Burries.

It's looking like that might be case for the Arizona guard as his performances through Summer League has garnered the attention of many people.

Burries followed up his great outing against the San Antonio Spurs with another 20-point performance against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

He finished the game with 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block, while shooting 8-for-15 (53.3%) from the field and 3-for-8 (37.5%) from the 3-point line.

Brayden Burries - Certified Bucket.



23 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL pic.twitter.com/mPGFF4LXLu — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 14, 2026

He's done nothing but improve ever since stepping on the floor in Summer League, and has played his best basketball in Las Vegas. In the three games Burries averaged, 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, on 50% shooting from the field and 44.4% from three.

He's been displaying all of the skills that caught the eyes of NBA scouts all over that allowed him to get picked at No. 10. His ability to score anywhere on the court, play defense at a high-level, impressive basketball IQ and probably his most important skill, his confidence.

The game never looks like it's going too fast for Burries and as he navigates each game, he looks comfortable and plays under control.

The confidence that the 20-year old plays with on the court extends to the goals he wants to pursue in his rookie season.

After the game against the Spurs, he was interviewed by ESPN's Katie George and was asked about what specific goals he had for himself, and his response shows what type of player he wants to be.

"I wanna try to be an all star my first year, I wanna be in the rising stars game, I wanna be a first-team All-Rookie, Rookie of the Year and just continue to get better," Burries said, "I wanna be in the playoffs too and make a deep run."

While making the playoffs and a deep run may seem ambitious, the belief of him being one of the best rookies isn't far fetched, and he's not the only one that believes it.

Yahoo's NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor has liked what he's seen from Burries so far, and when asked about his ceiling on his podcast "The Kevin O'Connor Show," he had some positive comments for the rookie.

Brayden Burries looks like a future star for the Bucks. https://t.co/wE3XwNymfx pic.twitter.com/CzTZfgY9sx — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) July 14, 2026

"We know his floor," O'Connor said. "We know it's high-level role player with all of the things he does as a high IQ guy who can cut, screen, defend and crash the boards. He does all of the dirty work, we've seen that in the Summer League. But we're seeing the ceiling could be a lot higher than people anticipated with the development of his jumper off the dribble, and that could mean he could end up someday perhaps the best or second-best guard in this year's draft class, which is saying a lot."

It's high praise from O'Connor as this year draft class has been one of the most talented classes in recent years especially at the guard positions.

With players like Darryn Peterson, Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., Darius Acuff Jr. and Kingston Flemings, who were all taken before Burries, it says a lot that he could become one of the best guards in the class.