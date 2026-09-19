Will the Bucks Give Jaime Jaquez Jr. a Contract Extension?

The Milwaukee Bucks are building something very different now, after losing Giannis to the Miami Heat. They need to figure out which young players will actually be part of their long-term future.

One new Bucks player should be one of them. Jaquez, Jr. came over from the Miami Heat in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, and now he's entering the final year of his rookie contract with an opportunity to earn a pretty significant payday.

The timing of that conversation became even more interesting after one of his former Heat teammates got paid.

Miami just agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with Pelle Larsson. I believe Larsson earned that new deal and since Jaquez, Jr. had a better season than Larsson last year, I think he will get paid as well. The Bucks could wait until after the season, and Jaquez, Jr.. will become a restricted free agent.

Jaquez, Jr., Looked Like Himself Again

Sep 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during a game between the Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics at the Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were some legitimate questions about Jaquez, Jr., after his second season.

His rookie year was impressive; he was on the All-Rookie Team and finished top three in Rookie of the Year. His second season was the complete opposite. At times,Jaquez, Jr., didn’t look like the same player at all. Then last season, he bounced back in a big way. His averages rose again, and he put up solid numbers across the board. Jaime’s role was clearer; he was Miami’s sixth man off the bench. He looked very comfortable in that role, and the Bucks need him to build on that season.

Year two? Not nearly as much. There were stretches where he didn't look like the same player, and his role in Miami became a little less clear.

We all know that Jaquez will not be the face of the franchise, and that is totally fine. Jaquez is projected to be a starter, and good teams need players like him. He showed a ton of improvement in his ball-handling and his versatility, including his ability to rebound and create his own shots at the rim. Jaquez still needs to work on his three-point shooting, which is the biggest thing holding him back right now.

He Fits What The Bucks Are Doing

That's why I think an extension makes sense for him.

The Bucks aren't operating like the old Bucks anymore. Giannis is gone, unfortunately, and this is a much younger roster, so Milwaukee needs to find players it can develop and keep around rather than constantly looking for veterans to fit around a superstar.

Jaquez fits that timeline; he's 25, and with a bigger role, he can make a big impact for the Bucks. Jaquez will have plenty of minutes to prove that last year's bounce-back wasn’t a fluke.

Pelle Larsson's Deal Gives Us A Starting Point

I don't think Jaquez Jr.'s next contract should automatically be tied to Larsson's, because they're different players with different roles.

But four years and $60 million for Larsson absolutely gives us some context.

If Jaquez, Jr., has another strong season, I would expect him to come in above that number. He has already shown he can handle a bigger offensive workload, and there's a little more creation in his game.

That's why my early prediction is four years, $75 million. That would put Jaquez, Jr., at $18.75 million per season, which is very reasonable.

In today's NBA, I don't think that's some crazy number for a productive player entering his prime who can give you 15-plus points, rebound, facilitate, and play multiple roles.

And if Jaquez, Jr., takes another step this season, Milwaukee might actually wish it had gotten something done sooner.

Milwaukee Has A Decision To Make

The Bucks don't necessarily have to rush into anything just yet.

They can let Jaquez, Jr., play out the season, see how he performs in a bigger role, and then deal with his restricted free agency. There's an argument for doing exactly that, especially when Milwaukee is still figuring out what this new roster can become.

What if Jaquez, Jr., gets even better next season? That could be a risk for the Bucks; if he plays great, he could increase that price quickly.

That's why I wouldn't be surprised if Milwaukee eventually tries to get ahead of it.

If he continues being the player we saw last season, someone who was productive, versatile, and reliable enough to have a real role on a young team trying to establish its next core.