Bucks' Jakucionis may emerge as x-factor to help win Giannis trade

The Milwaukee Bucks knew they had to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo and clearly understood the assignment was to get as much back for their franchise star as possible.

Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware were the big draws. The Bucks got a hometown hero to soften the blow of losing a favorite son in addition to a 22-year-old 7-footer deemed untouchable just last summer. Grabbing the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year when they’re still on his rookie contract is nothing to scoff at, so the addition of versatile forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. was a blessing.

In a deal where maximizing assets was prioritized, beyond the draft picks and swaps, word on the street is the Bucks insisted that second-year guard Kasparas Jakucionis be included in the trade.

Kas is in session. pic.twitter.com/qXdGF4wewc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 9, 2026

When you hear the Heat were willing to trade Davion Mitchell, a national champion, Top-10 pick and 70-game starter last season, it’s intriguing that Milwaukee opted for Jakucionis, who was a teenager for his entire stint as a rookie.

Certainly, the decision was partially about GM Jon Horst and the Bucks front office prioritizing asset control since all the other players acquired from Miami will have to have their deals renegotiated over the next couple of years. However, demanding Jakucionis be included was also a testament to how highly the 6-foot-5 Lithuanian guard from Illinois is regarded.

Even though Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins and shooter AJ Green will be joined by Herro as the likely main backcourt pieces, Jakucionis should get an opportunity to crack the rotation. The Bucks also have No. 10 pick Brayden Burries to work into the mix, so they’ll have a nice blend of quality pieces in the backcourt competing for minutes, which is vital when you’re not expected to be among the conference’s top 10 teams.

Jakucionis will be in the mix for the Bucks in Summer League, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll debut in the opener against his former team or join the fray later in the event. Milwaukee is guaranteed at least five games, so there’s no rush to have him in the mix immediately since he’s been off on national team duty at FIBA World Cup qualifying in Europe. The young guard finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Lithuania in a victory over Great Britain last week.

Whenever he does get on the floor, Milwaukee fans who haven’t seen him will be impressed by his motor and how forceful he is with his movements. Although Ware emerging as an All-Star is the key to the Bucks winding up with a strong return for their all-time leading scorer, Jakucionis is the x-factor who could make this deal a steal even if Antetokounmpo leads Miami to a championship over the next few seasons.

The Heat were thrilled he slipped to them at No. 20 in the ‘25 draft since many teams viewed him as a potential lottery pick leading up to the event. He’d debuted at Barcelona as a 17-year-old, becoming one of the youngest players ever to suit up for the storied club in Spain’s Liga ACB before spending a productive season at Illinois, where he was among the nation’s most productive freshmen.

It’s not easy to impress Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra or see meaningful minutes in his rotation as a rookie, but Jakucionis actually earned 12 starts, got into 53 games and shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range. He blew away expectations since his accuracy from beyond the arc was a question mark coming into the league. At 19, Kas averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, putting together four games where he connected on five or more 3-pointers.

Jakucionis had a pair of nine-assist games and his defense was often an asset, so there’s plenty for new head coach Taylor Jenkins and the Bucks staff to work with as he returns to the midwest looking to continue his growth.