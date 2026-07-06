After months of speculations and rumors about whether two-time MVP, and face of the franchiseGiannis Antetokounmpo would stay in Milwaukee, we finally got our official answer.

On June 22, the Bucks finally decided to rip off the band-aid, and move on from Antetokounmpo.

They traded him to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 draft, a 2030 first-round pick swap, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, and a 2033 second-round pick.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

Milwaukee had two picks in the lottery, using its own pick at No. 10 to select Arizona guard Brayden Burries, and used the No.13 pick from the Heat to select Nate Ament from Tennessee.

The move became official on July 6 as it ends the annual NBA free agency moratorium period and trades and signings can be made official.

A handful of new players for the Bucks as they step into a new era without Antetokounmpo.

In 13 seasons, he's the franchise leader in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, minutes played and wins. Bringing two MVP's, a Defensive Player of the Year and a championship, the Greek Freak left his stamp on the Milwaukee franchise.

Now the Bucks will begin their journey without Antetokounmpo, and while it does seem the team has taken a major step back letting go arguably their greatest player in franchise history, there's some optimism in Milwaukee.

The pieces that the Bucks got in return are players who can make an immdeiate impact and are fairly young.

Herro is proven scorer in his time with the Heat where he averaged more than 20 points in his last five seasons, won the Sixth Man of the Year award and made his first All-Star appearance in 2025.

He shot the ball at an efficient rate from the field at 45%, and the 3-point line at 38.2% in his seven seasons in Miami. He's also effective as a playmaker, leading his team in assists during his All-Star season.

There has been speculation that the 26-year old could possibly be traded in exchange for future draft capital and pieces, but if Herro enters the 2026-27 season on the Bucks, it will be a refreshing start for the Milwaukee native.

A scorer off a comeback season

Jaquez Jr. completed his third season in the NBA and it was a career year for the 24-year old. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, while shooting 50.7% from the field.

He also finished in second for this year's Sixth Man of the Year award and became the first player in league history to have 1,000 points, 300 rebounds, 300 assists and 50 3-pointers off the bench.

He's a strong and physical player who can get to his spots on the court, and use his great footwork to get around defenders. Now getting officially traded to the Bucks, Jaquez Jr. will most likely step into a larger role in Milwaukee.

One of the most intriguing pieces in the trade for Milwaukee has to be Ware. He finished his second season in the NBA, and had a good sophomore campaign where he averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Mar 31, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ware also shot the ball extremely well from the field at 53%, but especially from the 3-point line for someone standing at 7-feet tall with a percentage of 39.5% on three attempts per game.

He was ranked at No. 37 in the league for 3-point percentage, while also being No. 20 for blocks per game. With the mixture of size, athleticism, versatility and shooting, he starts to look like a player who people can refer them as a "unicorn."

He's still young at only 21 years old and has a lot of room to grown, but if he can continue to develop and grow as a player, it's going to be exciting to see what he can do.

Another piece who Milwaukee fans should keep an eye on is Jakučionis. The rookie from Illinois entered the league at 19 years old had a solid first season with the Heat, where in 53 games he averaged 6.2 points 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, and shot 42.3% from the 3-point line.

Jakučionis was piece that Miami did not want to give up with his shooting ability and potential at now, only 20 years old, but had no choice if they wanted Antetokounmpo.

The Heat attempted to substitute Davion Mitchell into the Giannis trade package instead of Kasparas Jakučionis, per @sam_amick.



Milwaukee declined the offer. pic.twitter.com/zTW1pR1xLn — SleeperHeat (@SleeperHeat) June 23, 2026

That should just go to show what a highly decorated franchise like the Heat thought of him, and now Milwaukee will be getting a 6-foot-6 guard, with great shooting, elite court vision and passing and a player

Jakučionis has already explained that it hasn't been easy with the trade, but is looking forward to the opportunity with the Bucks.

He's currently playing for Lithuania in the FIBA Basketball World Cup European Qualifiers and has already showed fans what he's capable of doing as he finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and assists in his debut.

Kasparas Jakucionis in his Lithuania debut:



📊 16 PTS | 7 REB | 6 AST#FIBAWC | @Bucks pic.twitter.com/8gu2IwYLfz — FIBA Basketball World Cup 🏆 (@FIBAWC) July 2, 2026

The Bucks have flipped to a new page and while it may be an unknown one, it's one filled with young talent and optimism.