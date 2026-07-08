The Milwaukee Bucks will continue it's Summer League campaign and head to Las Vegas, where they will play the Miami Heat on Friday.

It's ironic that their first opponent in Las Vegas will be against the Heat when the two teams made one of the biggest trades in their franchise's history which involved Giannis Antetokounmpo heading to South Beach.

In order to get the two-time MVP, Miami had to trade multiple assets to pull off the deal, and it'll be people's first chance to see two of those assets in Las Vegas.

When Milwaukee went to Sacramento for the California Classic without two players that many people wanted to see in rookie Nate Ament and sophomore guard Kasparas Jakučionis.

A few new additions to our Vegas squad. pic.twitter.com/ZEH61FH1hU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 8, 2026

The Bucks were able to draft Ament with the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after the Heat traded their pick to Milwaukee.

Since the trade wasn't official until July 6, Ament and Jakučionis couldn't play in the three games during the California Classic that took place from July 4 to July 6.

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) attempts a shot during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ament will get his first taste at professional basketball and join his other rookie teammate, Brayden Burries who was drafted with Milwaukee's own pick at No. 10.

While at Tennessee, Ament was the Volunteers' second-leading averaging 16.7 points per game, and added 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

The biggest concern for Ament heading into the draft was his shooting efficiency, as the forward only shot 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line. However, something that isn't up for debate is his size, skill set and potential.

Ament stands 6-foot-10 but also possesses the skills of a guard. For someone of his size, he's comfortable as a ball handler and can bring the ball up the court.

He can shoot over his defender and make tough shots, but he also has a nose for the rim, getting downhill and draw fouls. At Tennessee, he shot the ball at 79% from the free throw line on 7.1 attempts per game.

On defense he has the versatility to guard multiple positions on the court, and can help as shot blocker from the weak side. Ament is only 19 years old and will have time to develop, but it's going to be interesting to see that potential on display in Las Vegas.

Mar 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Ament, Jakučionis will also make his first appearance for the Bucks. The 6-foot-5 guard from Illinois was drafted by Miami with the No. 20 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and in 53 games, he showed flashes as a young player.

He averaged 6.2 points 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Heat, and shot 42.3% from the 3-point line.

Jakučionis struggled in his first few games during Summer League last year while playing in the Salt Lake City Summer League, but started with a good performance in Las Vegas against the Atlanta Hawks, where he finished with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

He's a player who can shoot the ball from beyond the arch at an high-level, and can facilitate the ball with his exceptional court vision and playmaking skills.

Making the Best of It

While it seem the feeling was mutual that both the Heat and Jakučionis wanted him to be in Miami, he explained how excited he was for the new opportunity with the Bucks.

"Like I said, the first day was tough because it was the first time in my basketball career that something like this happened to me, being traded without it being my decision," Jakučionis said. "But I don't think it's a bad thing. It's a young organization with a lot of young players, so I think it will be a good situation for me."

While he couldn't play in the California Classic, he's been putting in work playing for his country Lithuania in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

He's looking to bring his productive performances from international play to the Summer League and make a good first impression with Milwaukee.