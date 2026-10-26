Game date, time and location: Monday, Oct. 26, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), DAZN (Indiana)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), 1070 “The Fan” (Indiana)

VITALS: The Bucks hope to avoid an 0-4 start by pulling off a road upset against division rival Indiana, which is playing its first back-to-back of the season. Milwaukee has held second-half leads against the Wizards, Bulls and 76ers in their losses but has been victimized defensively, surrendering 129 points per game.

Tyler Herro (23.7 ppg) has led his new team in scoring in two of the first three, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. (20.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg) has filled the stat sheet and led the way in Philly with 21 points. The Bucks will be playing their second home game and their first set to tip off in the evening after moving Friday’s opener vs. Chicago to the afternoon to accommodate the Brewers and Game 1 of the World Series.

Indiana won in Brooklyn 136-109 on Sunday and got into Wisconsin post-game. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and dished out 10 assists to lead the way as the Pacers survived losing starting center Ivica Zubac to a first-quarter ankle sprain. Indy won in New Orleans 123-120 to start the season and is looking to move to 3-1.

The Bucks lead the Pacers in the regular season series 122-97 and swept all four meetings in ‘25-’26. Milwaukee won both home dates in action played earlier this calendar year, prevailing 105-99 on Feb. 6 and 134-123 on March 15. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds in the win in his last contest with Milwaukee.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Andrew Nembhard

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

C Ivika Zubac: Out, Left Ankle Sprain

G Andrew Nembhard: Questionable, Neck Stiffness/Soreness

G T.J. McConnell: Out, Right Hamstring Strain

F/G Johnny Furphy: Out, Right ACL Repair/Surgery

F Aaron Nesmith: Probable, Left Hamstring Strain

G Braden Smith: Questionable, G League - Two way

G Ben Sheppard: Out, Left Meniscus Tear

F Jalen Slawson: Questionable, G League - Two way

F Kobe Brown: Questionable, G League - Two way

BUCKS

None

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Pacers -4.5 (-108), Bucks +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Pacers -180, Bucks +150

Total points scored: 238.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"I think his on-ball pressure has been great for us. He’s taken on tough challenges every single night. Getting downhill, he’s impacting the game in so many different ways. I love that he’s picking up full court. He’s owning that. He’s setting the tone for us." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins on Ryan Rollins

STORYLINES

How Bucks can finally win a game

Jaquez makes early case for Most Improved

Bucks seek third option behind Heat acquisitions