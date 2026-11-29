How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Oklahoma City Thunder: Injuries, Betting Lines, Starters, Storylines

The Bucks are nearly a quarter of the way through the season and on pace to make a run at the worst record of all-time if they continue to pick up wins at this rate. A 113-98 loss in Detroit doomed Milwaukee to its 18th loss in 20 games. Owners of the humbling winning percentage .100, the Bucks are back home to host the last two Western Conference champs as they close out November.

The Bucks are 1-13 this month, which includes an 0-6 mark at Fiserv Forum, which has still seen just one victory back on Oct. 26 over Indiana. Following Wednesday’s disappointing 104-97 loss to the Nets that kept the team from their first win streak of 2026-27, Milwaukee fell to the Pistons despite 23 points from rookie Brayden Burries on Friday. Detroit won despite the injury-related absence of All-Stars Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. The Bucks had snapped their 13-game skid on Monday in Toronto for their first road conquest of the season.

OKC needs victories against the Bucks and Nets, the bottom two teams in the East, to avoid a losing month. Attrition has hit the Thunder hard, so they make their lone trip into town just 10-9, which includes a 6-7 mark on the month. OKC has won just four times in 11 away contests, coming up empty five straight times. The Thunder lost at home vs. Minnesota on Wednesday 113-106 despite 32 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as they were unable to take advantage of Anthony Edwards’ continued absence.

The Bucks lead the Thunder in the all-time series 78-77, which includes the team’s history as the Seattle SuperSonics. Milwaukee won the last matchup 110-93, prevailing at OKC on Feb. 12. The Thunder have won the last two matchups at Fiserv Forum.

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 28, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), Griffin Media (OKC)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), KWPN, WWLS-FM (OKC)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Ousmane Dieng

F Nate Ament

C Myles Turner

G Brayden Burries

G Ryan Rollins

THUNDER

G/F Bennett Stirtz

F Micah Peavy

C Isaiah Hartenstein

G Ajay Mitchell

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

G Tyler Herro: Out, Right Foot Inflammation/Soreness

F/G Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Out, Right Ankle Impingement

F Kyle Kuzma: Out, Left Foot Inflammation/Soreness

G Kasparas Jakucionis: Out, Left Ankle Teneosynovitis

C Bogoljub Markovic: Out, G League - On Assignment

THUNDER

G Chet Holmgren: Out, Right Knee Injury Recovery

F Jalen Williams: Out, Left Ankle Surgery

G Cason Wallace: Out, Left Shoulder Surgery

C Aday Mara: Out, Right Shin Contusion

F Jaylin Williams: Out, Low Back Spasms

G Nikola Topic: Out, Left Hip Strain

C Ugonna Onyenso: Out, Right Knee Surgery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Thunder -12.5 (-106), Bucks +12.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Thunder -640, Bucks +467

Total points scored: 222.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

“I liked how he was playing. I mean, obviously he’s been seeing a lot of pressure, picking his spots to be aggressive, scoring and trying to play-make at the same time. This is the adjustment that he’s got to endure." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins on Brayden Burries performance in Detroit