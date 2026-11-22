It’s only been 17 games into the Milwaukee Bucks season, and rookie Brayden Burries is starting to play some of the best basketball of his young NBA career. When Milwaukee drafted him with the No. 10 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, it felt like the Bucks got a steal.

That had been one of the consensus from the other general managers around the league with surveys and voting, but now we’re starting to see with our own eyes. At noon on Saturday morning, Milwaukee tipped off its game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The game will forever be remembered as the greatest performance of Tyler Herro’s career as he finished the game with a career-high 50 points to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists on 15-for-23 shooting from the field and 7-for-12 from the 3-point line in the Bucks’ 132-129 loss.

However, there was another career-high on the Bucks, and this time, it was Burries. He would go on to record 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists while shooting 12-for-20 from the field and 2-for-6 from the 3-point line. This performance may look like a surprise coming from the rookie, but it’s been brewing over the last couple of games.

While, of course, all eyes were on Herro, when asked about the rookie, he gave him some high praise.

“I said it since I got here: he’s obviously a great young player; he’s going to be one of the best guards in this league at some point in his career," Herro said after the game. And he’s a hard worker. With rookies, it’s up and down. He’s continuing to just grow, and for him, he’s just got to continue to show up, keep being aggressive no matter what role he’s in, shows his mental fortitude as well.

"He's going to be one of the best guards in this league at some point in his career."



Tyler Herro has high praise for Brayden Burries. pic.twitter.com/YFAXo4ad5U — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 21, 2026

After starting the last 10 games, he was moved back to the bench for the game against the 76ers in place of Ryan Rollins, but it didn’t slow him down a bit.

"Be starting for x-amount of games, and then coach tells him he’s coming off the bench, and he still comes out, and he’s able to put up numbers, be aggressive, impact the game in a winning way. So, the sky’s the limit for him; he’s got to continue to keep working."

In the three games prior to his matchup against Philadelphia, Burries averaged 15.7 points, 6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2 steals per game on 45.2% shooting from the field and 46.7% from the 3-point line. While the turnovers have been high in that stretch (2.7), his efficiency, especially from beyond the arc, has been high, which is something he struggled with to start the season.

Like every rookie, he went through rough patches where he failed to crack double-digit points and shoot the ball well, but also had good performances, as he did against the Toronto Raptors, scoring his then-career-high 21 points, and against the Miami Heat a few days ago, where he scored 20 points.

What's led to his strong performances lately has a lot to do with his mindset. The ability to play free and do everything he can to impact the game and live with the results.

"Just going out there, playing free and living with the results," Burries said after the game. "That's my mindset right now: just how can I continue to do what I'm best at, which is offensively- hitting open shots, creating for others, creating for myself and then defensively, just impacting, off the ball, on the ball and rebounding. Just being a great teammate- that's what I've been focused on and just live with the results. So, trying to get better every day, every game."

Brayden is playing free and making an impact. pic.twitter.com/LjGgSrA3gj — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 21, 2026

Now after being the starter for more than half of the season, he returned back to the bench where he erupted against the player who he played for during AAU, LeBron James.

From player and coach to opponents. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/NUfRjY4jrt — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 21, 2026

Burries played for James’ AAU team, Strive for Greatness, in his youth and has known James and his family since he was eight years old.

During the 2024 Nike EYBL circuit, Burries averaged 21.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game and made the Peach Jam First Team. Last year at Arizona, Burries and James’ youngest son Bryce were teammates during the Wildcats Final Four run while Bryce redshirted that season.

Brayden Burries has known LeBron since he was about 8 years old, is close with his son Bryce, went on to play on his Strive for Greatness AAU team, and still texts him regularly to this day. He told me all he wanted was the chance to face LeBron in an NBA game.



Today he got his… https://t.co/CErQPtffmX — Stephen Watson (@SWatsonTV) November 21, 2026

He wanted a chance to face off against the King before his career came to an eventual end, and not only did he get a chance to share the court with him, but he also thrived, scoring his career high against James.