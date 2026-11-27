It’s Black Friday and we all like a bargain. NBA teams are no different, even if a front office’s definition of a bargain is much different than the new sweater I have my eye on.

Plenty of teams are holding on to bad contracts that they are keen to get off the books and would need to pay the price of draft capital to do so. On the flip side, there are plenty of players currently outperforming the number they make up on their team’s cap sheet.

In the second apron era, committing to players on a team-friendly deal with the hope they break out over the course of the contract is common. When that works out, it shifts a franchise’s trajectory. With a good player on the books for a small salary, completing a roster while avoiding penalties that come with the first and second aprons becomes a lot easier.

Here’s a look around the league at some of those contracts, ranked from bottom to top:

15. LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers

Contract: Two years, $7.9 million (one year with a player option remaining)

Alright, this one feels like cheating, but we have to acknowledge one of the greatest players ever playing on a veteran minimum salary. LeBron will get to decide his future once again over the summer with a $4.1 million player option with the 76ers for next season. As things stand, the Sixers aren’t getting years of LeBron on a steep discount, but how could they at this stage of his career? Although he’s putting up the lowest scoring output of his career, he has organized the offense for a true title threat, grabbed rebounds and played solid defense. That’s before you consider everything he does for the locker room. Getting a season of LeBron for just $3.9 million is silly and deserves a spot on these rankings.

14. Davion Mitchell, Miami Heat

Contract: Two years, $24 million (free agent next summer)

Much was said about the Heat’s question at point guard ahead of the season, but Mitchell has answered the call every step of the way. He’s on a great contract right now, the only issue is that it isn’t for much longer. On Miami’s new-look roster, he’s taken a huge leap and is on pace to double his scoring total from last year. Not only that, but also he’s averaging 8.7 assists per game (fourth in the NBA) and shooting 44.2% from three-point range on over five attempts a night—only Landry Shamet and Grayson Allen are shooting better from deep on that volume. Mitchell is in for a big payday next season and the Heat have to hope they can keep him.

13. Quentin Grimes, Los Angeles Lakers

Quentin Grimes signed with the Lakers over the offseason | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Four years, $60 million (three years remaining, player option on final season)

Grimes joined the Lakers on a solid contract this summer, both for him and the team. He’s a plug-and-play guy who starts when needed and brings scoring off the bench other nights. On Nov. 17, he went off for a 47-point masterpiece in an overtime win over the Hornets while the Lakers were without Austin Reaves. Los Angeles needs additional juice behind Luka Dončić and Reaves, which Grimes will take on over the next few seasons at least. He’s making $14 million this year, which will increase slightly over the next two seasons before he has to decide on a $16 million player option for 2029–30. The contract is reasonable enough that it leaves room for Rob Pelinka to improve the roster in the future with the Dončić, Reaves and Walker Kessler core intact.

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12. Duncan Robinson, Detroit Pistons

Contract: Three years, $45 million (one year remaining)

We know what Robinson provides on the court. He’s an elite shooter who has done wonders in making Cade Cunningham’s life a whole lot easier over the past couple of seasons. What’s unique about Robinson’s contract is how it’s structured, though. It’s affordable for the player he is, but the contract was guaranteed for a small amount this year and is fully non-guaranteed next season. That means he’s essentially a free roll for the Pistons’ front office. If he falls off a cliff, the team can cut him with no repercussions. With how he’s playing this year, however, his $15.2 million for next season will likely get guaranteed. Flexibility is the name of the game.

11. Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Contract: Four years, $30 million (one year remaining, two-year extension already signed)

Boston’s time with Pritchard on a considerably cheap deal is numbered. He signed a two-year, $44.2 million extension just ahead of the season, which will kick in during the 2028–29 season. He will make $7.8 million this season and $8.3 million next year before the pay bump. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award in the first year of his current contract, and that was after he played a key part in the Celtics’ 2024 title run. He’s still coming off the bench as a microwave scorer who can run the offense and knock down threes at a high rate. The contract extension kicks in when Paul George’s current contract expires and, ideally, Pritchard would be Jayson Tatum’s true second option at that point.

10. Cam Spencer, Memphis Grizzlies

Contract: Four years, $10.4 million (two years remaining, team option on final season)

Maybe a deep cut, but Spencer has outplayed his value and then some for Memphis. He’s a great scorer and shooter off the bench and even excelled in a handful of spot starts when the Grizzlies were without Ty Jerome. A versatile guard who can make plays and get buckets, he’s also a menace on the defensive end of the floor. Spencer will make just $2.4 million this year, then he gets a small pay bump for the next two seasons where he should remain a key piece in what Memphis is building.

9. Landry Shamet, New York Knicks

Landry Shamet played a huge role off the bench for the Knicks’ title team last year | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Four years, $24 million (three years remaining, player option on final season)

As a key part of New York’s title run last season, Shamet took a team-friendly deal to remain with the Knicks as the team desperately tried to stay under the second apron. The team did so with minimal room to spare, and while its cap sheet will get tricky from here on out, Shamet’s contract is a no-brainer. He’s been a knockdown shooter throughout his career and he’s shooting at career-high numbers so far this season. If he keeps up this level of production, he’ll decline his $6.6 million player option for the 2029–30 season when he’s 32, but that’s far out ahead. Plenty will change by then. For now, the Knicks can enjoy having him on their books at a steep discount.

8. Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs

Contract: Three years, $45 million (two years remaining)

Champagnie was on a steal of a contract before he re-upped with the Spurs over the summer. It’s a considerable amount of more money for him, but it’s still a nice deal for San Antonio. With Dylan Harper entering the starting lineup, Champagnie has mostly come off the bench but has made spot starts with Harper and Devin Vassell dealing with injuries. He’s one of the NBA’s best floor spacers and is capable of going off for 20 points on any given night with his shooting alone. An extremely important re-signing for the Spurs as Victor Wembanyama chases his first title.

7. Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets

Contract: Five years, $185 million (three years remaining, player option on final season)

As the Rockets’ top option this year, Şengün’s contract which pays him less than $40 million annually lets the team keep Kevin Durant on the roster with a strong supporting cast and some room to spare. Houston’s roster will get more expensive next year once Amen Thompson’s extension kicks in. Şengün locked down for at least two more seasons just above 21% of the cap helps the team now before he’s eventually in for a bigger deal ... should his All-Star play continue. His contract isn’t cheap by any means, but it’s given Houston the flexibility to put a strong roster around him and not have an issue keeping guys like Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason on the team .

6. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson made his first All-Star appearance last year | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Five years, $150 million (three years remaining)

Johnson’s contract looks large on the surface, but Atlanta keeping him on the books at $30 million per season through 2029–30 is good business. He was named an All-Star and received All-NBA honors for the first time last year, the first season of his new deal. This year, he’s right back at it as the Hawks’ franchise player, averaging 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He hasn’t shot the ball well so far this season, so his numbers should take another leap if he corrects course. The Hawks’ move to keep Johnson’s salary flat over the the deal is important because his $30 million each season will decrease in the percentage of the salary cap he takes up. That gives the Hawks some flexibility to improve around the margins while they have the versatile wing locked down.

5. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Contract: Four years, $156.5 million (two years remaining, player option on final season)

The team-friendly deal that Brunson signed with the Knicks is no secret. He’s eligible for an extension over the offseason, and he’s earned his money, to put it lightly. All-Star and All-NBA honors for three straight seasons is more than enough. Then, of course, he stole the show over the playoffs last season and led the franchise to its first title in 53 years as the Finals MVP. Don’t get it twisted, Brunson is on a healthy salary. However, he’s currently the Knicks’ third-highest paid player behind Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. That will change after this deal, which is the easiest question for New York to answer as it tries to keep its championship roster together .

4. Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

Contract: Three years, $8.7 million (one year with a team option remaining)

What an absolute steal of a contract for the Thunder . Sam Presti gave Mitchell his current three-year contract after the former second-round pick’s rookie year, which provided security before he burst into Mark Daigneault’s rotation. Last season, Mitchell took a huge step forward and was a playoff hero before he was forced to miss time. With the Thunder hit with massive injury woes this season, he is thriving in an even bigger opportunity. Mitchell is under team control for this season and next for just $2.9 million, and he’s putting up 17.2 points per game thus far. Smart, valuable deals like Mitchell’s are a must for Oklahoma City with an increasingly expensive roster.

3. Ty Jerome, Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome is on a heater to start the year for the Grizzlies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Three years, $22.7 million (one year with a player option remaining)

Out of nowhere, Jerome is scoring like a true No. 1 option on a sudden playoff hopeful in the Grizzlies. He signed with Memphis before last season on a reasonable deal after finishing third in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2024-25. He missed most of last season but was good on a bad team when available. Now, he’s a revelation and could steal an All-Star bid if he keeps up his 24.5 points per game. There will be even more attention on him with star rookie Cameron Boozer sidelined for a bit, but Jerome’s leap seems legit. Doing it all for less than $10 million this season is a steal for Memphis. On the other hand, he’s primed for a considerable payday this summer as he would opt out of his $9.7 million player option if he keeps this up.

2. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks

Contract: Four years, $62 million (two years remaining, player option on final season)

Two Hawks make the list. Props to Atlanta’s front office. Alexander-Walker was named the Most Improved Player last season, his first with the Hawks. This year, he’s been even better. He’s leading the team in scoring with 21.3 points per game and that could even go higher if he bumps up his efficiency a tad. As one of many impactful perimeter defenders that Atlanta has, he’s doing it all for $14.4 million this season. The sign-and-trade with Minnesota to acquire Alexander-Walker was a sneaky franchise-changing move, capitalizing on his prime at a reasonable percentage of the cap sheet. He’s proven the Hawks’ brass right and then some.

1. Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers to an upset win over the Spurs on Wednesday | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Four years, $55 million (one year remaining)

An All-Star making less than $15 million on a descending deal is unheard of. Avdija signed his current contract as a member of the Wizards before he was traded to Portland in 2024. He broke out last year and averaged 24.2 points, 6.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game as the top option for a Trail Blazers team that made the playoffs. He’s on the same track this year, even with Damian Lillard in the fold. Avdija dropped 38 points in Portland’s upset win over the Spurs on Wednesday in NBA Cup play and remains a true star. He’s doing it while making just $13.1 million this season and $11.9 million next. We’ll see if Portland can keep him as he’s in for a considerable deal, but there’s no doubt that his current contract is an anomaly for an All-Star.

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