DETROIT — NBA Cup tiebreaker scenarios can make your brain hurt , especially when it changes in real time.

The Pistons needed to take care of business against the lowly Bucks on Friday in the final night of group play to have a chance to win East Group A. Milwaukee’s 19–3 start to the game made that sticky, but Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff put his bench in, and the tide turned. What was a rock fight in the first half quickly turned Detroit’s way with a game-changing 42–26 third quarter. In the end, the Pistons beat the Bucks 113–98 and took control of their group, but nothing was final.

As the fourth quarter dwindled at Little Caesars Arena, the Raptors were trying to run it up on the Nets on the other side of the border. A Pistons and Raptors win meant that three teams from the group would sit at 3–1: Detroit, Toronto and Orlando. All went 1-1 against each other in group play , so the tiebreaker would go to point differential. The Pistons entered the evening with a 21-point cushion on the Raptors, while the Magic were below both teams and sitting at home on Friday night.

That left just the Pistons and the Raptors, and Toronto needed to beat Brooklyn by 21 or more points than the Pistons’ margin of victory against the Bucks to take the group. Detroit’s game ended a few minutes earlier, which shifted the point differential in real time. To add another layer, the Hawks got out in front of the Celtics at the same time, which meant Boston would earn the Eastern Conference’s wild-card spot and the team with the lower point differential between Detroit and Toronto wouldn’t advance to the NBA Cup knockout round at all.

That’s a lot to take in. For the Pistons, though, it was simple. First, take care of business. Next, increase the point differential as much as possible to give the Raptors an insurmountable mountain to climb as their clock ran out. The best part is that the Pistons knew exactly what they needed to do based on a separate game going on at the same time 200 miles away.

“We’ve got guys on the bench that had the capabilities of understanding what the scores are going into it,” Bickerstaff said postgame about how his team was tracking all the movement as East Group A came down to the wire. “We knew where we were as far as Toronto was concerned, we knew the number we had to be at. But we had people tracking it to see who was where and what we needed to do at any given moment.”

When the buzzer sounded at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Pistons officially clinched the group. The Raptors beat the Nets 124–100, which cut into the Pistons’ lead in point differential, but not enough. Detroit won the tiebreaker with a +46 point differential, better than Toronto (+34) and Orlando (-1).

Atlanta outlasted Boston 87–86, with the Hawks winning their group thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker. That left the Celtics, Heat, Raptors and Magic at 3–1 for the wild card, the final spot on the Eastern Conference side of the eight-team bracket. Boston’s +67 point differential smashed the competition, which left the Raptors out by a margin of 12 points (in the group tiebreaker with the Pistons).

Although Detroit’s coaching staff knew what it needed to do, nothing changed for the players on the floor.

“We just leave [the point differential tracking] to the coaches,” said Pistons sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, who dropped 22 points and made five three-pointers off the bench to lead his team in the win. “When we’re out there on the floor, we just worry about ourselves.

“If we play the brand of basketball that we know how to play, everything else falls into place. If we were to go out there and win like we won and still lost on point differential, we’d just tip our hats and learn and move on. But if we just go out there and play our brand of basketball, we leave [tracking] to the coaches and we’re not worried about it.”

Players often talk about simply controlling what they can control on the court. Otherwise, things can go sideways. Joe, who arrived in Detroit over the offseason through a trade with the Thunder, knows that better than most. Oklahoma City made it to the knockout round in back-to-back seasons and went to the final in 2024. He’s not worried about tiebreaker minutiae in the middle of a game, but the Cup does matter.

“It’s a good opportunity to test your group,” he said. “I think these are some of the most competitive games during the regular season. They kind of give you that playoff feel. Taking these seriously and trying to get better each and every game so we can look back at the end of the season and learn from it. But I think the energy is unmatched the way that teams approach the games a little different. It gives us a good taste of what it’s going to be like in the postseason.”

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Friday’s win is just one of 82, but this one felt a little different. The Pistons were without Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Duncan Robinson, their top three offensive threats. Bickerstaff’s starting five didn’t have it to start the game, but the bench provided a huge spark with Joe, Paul Reed and two-way player Elijah Harkless. Locking down and winning by double digits gave them one additional thing to play for. And Detroit ended up as the No. 1 seed in the East thanks to Atlanta’s upset of Boston.

Now, the Pistons get to host the Celtics next Saturday in an NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup. At least Bickerstaff’s staff won’t have to monitor other games with some napkin math anymore.

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