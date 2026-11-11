The Milwaukee Bucks just dropped their 10th game in 11 outings, this one against the Knicks, bringing a seven-game losing streak into Luka Doncic’s lone visit to Milwaukee. And raising more questions about Taylor Jenkins's rotations as he tries to balance development and competitiveness.

The Bucks have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, matched only by the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz in the West. The length of their skid, matched by the Bulls as the NBA’s second-longest and surpassed only by Utah’s nine, has already tied their worst stretch from last season (Nov. 15-28), which ironically began at home with a 119-95 loss to the Lakers the last time they came through.

The Lakers won in Atlanta on Monday, prolonging a run of success that ranks behind the Spurs (9) and Warriors (8) as the third-longest win streak in the league. Doncic led the way with 32 points and 10 assists in a 124-114 road victory that came on the second night of a back-to-back. Doncic didn’t play in the 121-116 win in Detroit to open the four-game trip that culminates on Sunday in Phoenix. Austin Reaves sat out against the Hawks after helping knock off the Pistons with 43-point outburst, making him the only Laker other than Doncic to lead the team in scoring multiple times this season.

The Bucks were without leading scorer Tyler Herro for Tuesday’s loss in Madison Square Garden. Milwaukee hung around for a quarter, got drilled in the second quarter, rallied after halftime and ultimately lost 117-85, matching a 132-100 home loss to Houston as the worst of the season. The Knicks outscored the Bucks 32-13 in the second quarter and shot just 38 percent in their lowest-scoring output of the season. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had a team-high 16 points.

The Bucks and Lakers go way back as two of the NBA’s premier franchises who share Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in common. L.A. leads 87-63 through 150 regular-season matchups and the Bucks own a 16-10 playoff edge in winning two Western Conference finals to the Lakers’ one in the 1970s. Milwaukee has won three of the last four, including the last meeting in L.A. (105-101) on Jan. 9 behind 22 points from Kevin Porter Jr. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis excelled in the win, as did LeBron James (26 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists), who is also not part of the equation. Doncic scored just 24, but had 41 on his last visit to Fiserv Forum on Nov. 15, 2025 in a 119-95 Lakers victory.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), Spectrum Sportsnet (L.A. Lakers)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), ESPN LA 710 (L.A. Lakers)

PROJECTED STARTERS

LAKERS

F Mathisse Thybulle

F Ziaire Williams

C Walker Kessler

G Austin Reaves

G Luka Doncic

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Kel’el Ware

G Tyler Herro

G Brayden Burries

INJURY REPORT

LAKERS

F/G Quentin Grimes: Doubtful, Right Finger Sprain

C Walker Kessler: Available, Left Finger Splint

BUCKS

G Tyler Herro: Questionable, Right Knee Contusion

C Myles Turner: Out, Rest

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Lakers -14.5 (-110), Bucks +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers -790, Bucks +554

Total points scored: 229.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"It’s a part of our journey, it’s our opportunity. I’m not gonna call it a challenge, it’s an opportunity. I think we got a lot of guys. I’ve got to continue trying different things, you know, what we’re doing right now is not working. I gotta find something that’s gonna build consistency for us, starters off the bench, sub patterns, reading the game." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins following Tuesday’s loss in New York