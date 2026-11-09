The Milwaukee Bucks are going to need all of the help they can get if they want to somehow turn this season around after 1-9 start. However, the Bucks could be without one of their key players ahead of their matchup against the New York Knicks.

Milwaukee's leading scorer, Tyler Herro appeared on the injury report Monday night as he was listed as questionable with a right knee contusion. Herro has been the one consistent bright spot for the Bucks during this dark start to the season, and without him, they could suffer an even larger defeat than the ones they faced already.

Injury Report - Nov. 10 at New York



Questionable:

Tyler Herro (Right Knee Contusion) — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 9, 2026

After returning to his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, there was excitement for the former All-Star to only play back at home, but to also get to prove the type of player he's been. On a young and rebuilding team, the Bucks needed a direction after the departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There was no replacing one of the best players in the league, but someone needed to step up and be the first option for Milwaukee this season. In his time in Miami, people saw how effective of an scorer he could be as he averaged 21.4 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 38.4% from the 3-point in his last five seasons.

One of Herro's issues with Miami: missing time with injuries, though that had not cropped up yet for his new team. He had played in all 10 games, leading the team in minutes as well, at 30.7 per night.

Herro has gotten the green light with the Bucks and has taken advantage, showing he can still be an efficient scorer even with his volume increasing some. In 10 games, he's averaged 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 39.7% from the 3-point line. The consistency between him and the second-leading scorer, Jaime Jaquez Jr. are night and day.

While Jaquez has had a solid season himself averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on 48.3% shooting from the field and 42.5% from the 3-point line, there have been times where he's gone quiet including his recent game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night where he finished the game with four points on 1-for-3 (33.3%) shooting from the field and 0-for-2 from the 3-point line.

Coming off an off night

Herro also didn't play his best, scoring 13 points as he shot 5-for-12 (41.7%) from the field and 1-for-5 (20%) from the 3-point line, but he's been the most consistent player by far for the Bucks. He's gone multiple games this season where he did not score in the first quarter and yet still finished the game with more than 20 points on the night.

He can get going anywhere and any time on the floor, so the potential loss of Herro will be a significant blow to Milwaukee's production. If Herro can't go, then opportunities for players like Ryan Rollins, Kasparas Jakucionis and AJ Green would increase. Rollins, in particular, needs to get going; he has followed his breakout season with a disappointing open to this one.