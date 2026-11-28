The Milwaukee Bucks failed to secure their first win streak since Feb. 24-25, falling to the Brooklyn Nets, which snapped their five-game losing streak with an upset at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks now go back on the road looking to take advantage of the Pistons being without All-Stars Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren.

The Bucks snapped their 13-game skid on Monday in Toronto for their first road conquest of the entire season, but couldn't sustain that momentum despite Tyler Herro scoring 28 points and Kel’el Ware coming up with 13 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. Milwaukee shot just 11-for-44 from 3-point range and didn’t get much from starters Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins, who combined for five points.

Cunningham was a late scratch in Orlando on Tuesday, but that didn’t prevent the Pistons from crushing the Magic 104-86 due to great defensive energy and effort. Isaiah Jo scored 21 points and Daniss Jenkins added 15 points and 10 assists to help continue Detroit’s dominance over the Magic, who they held to 41 percent shooting.

The Bucks lead the Pistons in the all-time series 155-116 and have won consecutive games, rolling 137-11 and 124-112 in Detroit last season. Milwaukee had won 13 straight over the Pistons prior to last season, which was snapped on Nov. 22 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks won the next game but have dropped the last two and are a heavy underdog in this first meeting.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 27, 7:40 p.m. ET, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), YES! Network (Detroit)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), WFAN (Detroit)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Tyler Herro

G Ryan Rollins

PISTONS

F Kevin Huerter

F Ausar Thompson

C John Collins

G Daniss Jenkins

G Isaiah Joe

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

G Kasparas Jakucionis: Out, Left Ankle Teneosynovitis

G Kam Jones: Out, G League - Two-Way

C Bogoljub Markovic: Out, G League - On Assignment

G Cormac Ryan: Out, G League - Two-way

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham: Out, Right Knee Tendonopathy

C Jalen Duren: Out, Right Hamstring Strain

F Duncan Robinson: Out, Left Quadriceps Strain

G Ebuka Okorie: Out, Left Oblique Strain

F Isaac Jones: Questionable, G League - Two-way

F Taurean Prince: Out, Right Knee Arthroscopy

C Ugonna Onyenso: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Pistons -9.5 (-117), Bucks +9.5 (-104)

Moneyline: Pistons -452, Bucks +351

Total points scored: 219.5 (Over -107, Under -113)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"We had great pockets there in the first quarter and we just kind of abandoned it and didn’t trust it. I guess we got kind of bored with the stuff that was working well for us." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins on what went wrong in home loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday