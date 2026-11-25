The Milwaukee Bucks have a big decision looming, and the question is: should they trade Tyler Herro?

We all know Herro was acquired in the Giannis trade, and this season he’s making $33 million on an expiring contract. The Bucks are deciding who will be part of their future and foundation, so do they view Herro as someone they want to build around, or would they rather move him before he becomes a free agent?

I'm personally interested in seeing what Milwaukee decides to do here. Herro is only 26, has already made an All-Star team, and is in the prime of his career. Plenty of teams, especially contenders, should be interested in acquiring a player with his offensive skill set if Milwaukee makes him available.

Here are three teams I think would make sense as potential trade partners.

Nov 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Rockets

When you look at Houston's roster, one thing that stands out to me is its need for another scoring guard who can consistently create his own shot.

Kevin Durant is still playing at an incredibly high level, but he's 38. How much longer can you expect him to carry that much of the offensive responsibility?

Herro would take some of that pressure off Durant, and I really like his potential fit alongside Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. Neither player is particularly dangerous from beyond the arc, even though Sengun is shooting a ridiculous 50%, but only on two attempts. Adding someone like Herro on the perimeter would open things up for the entire team.

There are obviously concerns about Herro defensively, but Houston has the personnel to compensate. Playing alongside a defender like Thompson would certainly help.

The Rockets also have young talent and draft capital that could interest Milwaukee. Houston is trying to win a championship right now, and if the front office feels it's missing another offensive weapon, Herro is someone worth looking into.

Nov 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts in the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons

I might like this fit more than any other team on this list.

As good as Cade Cunningham has become, I'd love to see what Detroit's offense would look like with another legitimate scoring threat in the backcourt. There are stretches where Cunningham has to do so much offensively, and that gets harder in the playoffs when defenses can spend an entire series game-planning around him.

Herro could help change that and give the Pistons something they have needed over the past two or three seasons.

He's comfortable playing without the basketball, but he can also run the offense and create something for himself when a possession breaks down. You wouldn't have to completely change the way Detroit plays to incorporate him into the lineup.

The other thing I like about this potential move is that Herro fits Detroit's timeline. He's young enough to be part of what the Pistons are building for the next several years, assuming they're willing to give him a new contract.

Detroit has done a good job building around Cunningham. Adding a player of Herro's caliber could be the next step in that process.

Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts to a foul called in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver Nuggets

How much fun would it be to watch Herro play alongside Nikola Jokic?

We've seen throughout Jokic's career how much better he makes the players around him, particularly guys who know how to move without the basketball. That's an area where Herro excels, and I can only imagine the quality of shots he'd get playing with Jokic.

Denver already has Jamal Murray, but there's nothing wrong with having another guard who can go out and get you 25 points on any given night.

It would also give the Nuggets another offensive option when Jokic goes to the bench. Herro has plenty of experience operating as the primary ball handler and could help Denver during those minutes.

My biggest concern would be the defensive fit of a Murray-Herro backcourt. There are also legitimate questions about whether Denver could put together a trade package that makes sense financially and gives Milwaukee enough value in return.

The Bucks don't necessarily need to rush into trading Herro. I'd understand if Milwaukee wanted to keep him and see what it could build around him over the next few seasons. But if the front office isn't confident it can reach an agreement on a new contract, I'd start making some phone calls before the trade deadline.