Everyday that passes is a day closer to the Milwaukee Bucks trading away their franchise cornerstone, Giannis Antetokounmpo. As different reports trickle out daily, nothing has really changed. Giannis is coveted by several teams across the league and the Bucks will have their choice of packages to choose from.

However, in today's reporting, we did find out that the Bucks will likely send longtime teammate of Giannis, Bobby Portis, in any trade.

Tim Reynolds, NBA Writer for the Associated Press, shared this nugget of information today on Twitter"

"Not much to add on Giannis Watch, Day 5,206, but I can tell you this ...



There is a growing belief in some corners that the Giannis trade -- if it happens, of course -- will also include Bobby Portis."

Nov 13, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reacts with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after scoring a basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis and Portis have spent the last six seasons together, where they won Milwaukee a championship in 2021. We have seen these two have great success on the court together, especially the last few seasons with Brook Lopez aging and Portis playing more small-ball five.

As of now, the Miami Heat are the frontrunners to land Giannis, and adding Portis to the Heat would fit perfectly with the 'Heat Culture'. Portis is an intimidator who will stand up for his teammates, but he's more than muscle for his superstar teammate. In 67 games this season, Portis connected on 45.6% of his 296 three-point attempts, ranking second highest in three-point percentage and attempts for his career.

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) protects the basketball from Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In addition to that, Portis averaged 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. His departure from Milwaukee will be sad for fans who have grown to love him over the years, but it was bound to happen once the Giannis Era came to an end. With the team expected to go younger, the timeline with Portis just doesn't make sense.

However, including him in a Giannis trade does mean that potentially more players will be involved in the deal. Assuming the deal is with Miami, it would make sense to take back Portis to strengthen the roster with capable players who can help contribute to winning.

The proposed deal for Giannis and Portis right now would have to be something similar to this:

-Tyler Herro

-Jaime Jaquez Jr.

-Nikloa Jovic

-Kel'el Ware

-Kasparas Jakucionis

-Multiple Firsts

Apr 14, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) defends Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second quarter at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

If the Orlando Magic put their best offer forward, it would most certainly include Paolo Banchero, but that would still leave them $31.7M short of making a deal happen with Giannis and Portis. Jalen Suggs fits perfectly into that financial slot, and while the contract is a bit egregious, getting two young starters has more appeal than the Heat package.

You can make several debates for what team has the best deal for the Bucks, but whatever the deal is, Milwaukee has to set themselves for the future. Finding a new franchise cornerstone would be ideal, but accumulating young assets and draft picks is a must.

Final Thoughts

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reacts after scoring a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

No matter what happens trade wise, this era of the Milwaukee Bucks is coming to an end sooner rather than later. Portis didn't have close to the same impact as Giannis on the floor, but off the floor, he made a lasting impression on the city and the fans. Embracing the Milwaukee blue-collar work ethic from the moment he become a Buck till the time he left, makes him a beloved franchise figure forever.

You can follow me at @AlexGoldenNBA for all of my NBA Coverage.