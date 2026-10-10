The Taylor Jenkins era in Milwaukee is finally about to begin, and it marks the first time that the Bucks will not have their franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor in over a decade. But it's time to turn the page, looking to both the present and future of Milwaukee Bucks basketball.

Change certainly isn't easy, but sometimes it is neccassary, and Milwaukee now has a plethora of young talent at their disposal, almost too much some could say.

But with so many talented players, who has the best chance to represent the Bucks at this years All-Star Game?

Tyler Herro buries back-to-back triples! pic.twitter.com/7Thm9Sahil — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 6, 2026

Tyler Herro is the most established player in Milwaukee, and he is also already an All-Star, something I believe he can repeat. A change of scenery was needed for Herro, his time in Miami was already dwindling to an end, but his offensive prowess can't be questioned.

Tyler Herro will be the number one offensive option in Milwaukee, and has shown the ability to be around 50/40/90 shooting splits. Herro is a three-level scorer, and coming home to play for the Buckc gives him the perfect opportunity.

Herro is an above average guard in the rebounding department and could close in on 25+ points per night in a Bucks uniform, something that should easily provide an All-Star selection, even in a star-studded Eastern Conference. Herro has expressed his excitement to play in Milwaukee and playing next to Ryan Rollins could provide a huge benefit to Herro's game.

Now for the takes from others here OnSi.

Tre Allen

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Kel'el Ware (9) walks off the court during the second half of a preseason game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Even though it’s early into the season, I think the best player to represent the Bucks as an All-Star will be Kel’el Ware. In the first two preseason games he has been the player that has stood out the most especially as a starter. The Bucks offense doesn’t have a direction as of right now, and at first I thought it would be Tyler Herro leading the way , but Ware has been able to dominate inside using his height and length, to stretch the floor knocked down three consistently, makes him even more dangerous offensively. Then on defense, he still has work to do in terms of motor, effort and not allowing easy baskets, but if he can protect the paint, snag rebounds and block shots, then he can easily average a double-double while being one of the leagues top shot blockers."

Tony Mejia

Oct 5, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) drives for the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga (24) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If Milwaukee lands an All-Star, it will be in spite of its record since no one expects this team to finish among the East's top 10. That means eye-popping numbers will have to be too impressive to ignore, so Kevin Porter Jr. flirting with averaging a triple-double is the likeliest unlikely scenario. Kel'el Ware, if he gets enough minutes, has a chance to rank among the NBA's leaders in rebounds and blocks, but he'll have to display the consistency in major minutes that eluded him in Miami."

Ethan Skolnick

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket beside Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the first half of a preseason game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The odds are against it being anyone, simply because of the depth of talent in the East -- as every major star who moved this offseason either came to the conference or stayed in the conference, with none really leaving. And while it might be tempting to say Tyler Herro has the best and only chance, because he's been there before, and could produce eye-popping raw scoring numbers if he is featured enough, the answer is probably someone who wasn't even projected as a starter until this week. That's Kel'el Ware. That's because Ware does have the ability to walk into double-doubles, even if his impact on winning isn't always apparent. This is a major, major longshot, as you look at all the proven bigs in the East. But if Ware is averaging, say, 18 and 12, and the Bucks' record isn't awful, and a bunch of other guys back out or or are injured.... then maybe."