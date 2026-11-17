The Milwaukee Bucks were obviously getting the short end of the stick in the immediate aftermath of trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. Giannis has the Heat firmly in the playoff picture after a slow start and is averaging 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists per game while shooting 60% from the field yet again.

Milwaukee is dead last in the East at 1-13 with no players averaging even 21 points per game. While no Bucks are on the Giannis level of player, Milwaukee is getting major contributions from all four of the former Heat players added in the deal.

Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. hit the ground running for Milwaukee and have pretty easily been the Bucks’ best two players. While both players struggled in the Bucks’ close loss to Atlanta on Sunday, Herro and Jaquez remain Milwaukee’s top two per-game scorers.

Herro came in and immediately silenced any questions about whether he or Ryan Rollins would be the best player on the team. Herro is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from 2 and 36.1% from 3. He’s been the unquestioned lead option offensively and has turned in some great passing performances as well.

From afar it may seem that coach Taylor Jenkins is displeased with Jaquez, who has come off of the bench for the last three games following 11 straight starts. Jenkins shared the real motivation for that move is to bring last season’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up off the bench to stabilize Bucks bench units, and the stats confirm that reasoning.

Jaquez is leading the Bucks in scoring and has played the second-most minutes on the team in that three-game stretch, with less than one total minute separating him from Herro in that span. Both in the last three games and across the entire season, Jaquez leads all Bucks in total fourth quarter minutes. As coaches love to say, who finishes games is more important than who starts them.

Nov 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) drives against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaquez is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game and continuing to shoot the cover off of the basketball. Despite poor three-point shooting numbers in each of his Heat seasons, Jaquez is shooting 44.4% from 3 on a career-high 4.5 threes attempted per game. Jaquez has been enabled to fire away on the Bucks and is picking up where he left off, when he shot 40.4% and 43.5% respectively from 3 in March and April of last season.

Kasparas Jakucionis hasn’t been as consistently good as either Herro or Jaquez, but just had one of the best games any Buck has had all season against the Hawks. Jakucionis became the second-youngest Buck ever to post a career-best 25-5-5 game, and nearly single-handedly snapped Milwaukee’s losing streak until CJ McCollum answered in decisive fashion.

Jakucionis is averaging 8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game but shooting just 27.5% from 3. Jakucionis has been outstanding within the arc, making an absurd 62.9% of his two-point shots, so if he can continue to raise that three-point percentage his scoring should jump quickly.

The Bucks largest offensive issue outside of overall talent level is a lack of rim pressure. Jakucionis showed he can address that on Sunday, with a combination of finding Bucks bigs down low and getting there himself, and should play more going forward as a result.

Kel’el Ware has been the most disappointing of the Heat players Milwaukee added. Ware has played the fewest minutes per game of this group, and while he’s scoring 8.6 points per game and leading the Bucks with 6.8 rebounds per game his shooting has been abysmal. Ware is making just 48.6% of his two-point shots, a poor mark for a center, and his 23.7% accuracy from three-point range has been even worse.

Ware just played probably his best defensive game against the Hawks, and it does seem that Jakucionis gets the most out of him when they play together. Myles Turner has been equally if not more disappointing this season, so if Ware can continue to play hard and start making shots a starting spot is still there for him. Thus far, he has’t been good enough to unseat Turner.

Nov 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Nate Ament (15) looks for a shot against Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (14) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wild Card

Honorable mention here goes to Nate Ament, the rookie Milwaukee picked at 13 overall with the draft pick that was Miami’s. While Ament was never truly on the Heat, he is the fifth rostered played to come in the Giannis deal, and he’s played well!

The 19-year-old lanky forward has earned playing time early and looks genuinely comfortable out there for a young, raw, mid-round pick. Ament is scoring 7.3 points per game and adding 2.6 rebounds and has been one of the few Bucks to hit threes this season: his 38.1% mark is fourth on the team thus far.

Can those five players combine to overpower former Bucks Giannis and Bobby Portis and get Milwaukee a streak-snapping win on Wednesday? Probably not, based on how each team’s season has gone to date, but there is no doubt the former Heat players would need to be great for the Bucks to pull off the huge upset.