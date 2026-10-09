In the Milwaukee Bucks’ second preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Taylor Jenkins made a change to the starting lineup and started center Kel'el Ware over Kyle Kuzma, who started in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kuzma played 20 minutes in the 116-97 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday night, where he went 0-for-6 from field and recorded five rebounds and one assist. Meanwhile, Ware who started the game on the bench, was the team's second-leading scorer and finished the game with 14 points, 12 rebounds, one block and steal, while shooting 5-for-11 (45.5%) from the field.

Fast-forward to Wednesday in Oklahoma City, and the Bucks defeated the Thunder 128-126 with Ware being one of the main catalysts in the victory while Kuzma did not see the floor. In a team's high 24 minutes, Ware recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and one block while shooting 7-for-13 (53.8%) from the field.

It's still preseason and with a team that has new pieces, Jenkins emphasized during training camp that he would try different lineup combinations as the Bucks have a lot of depth on their roster, and he's not a one unit type of coach.

We saw one of those combinations as two seven footers started the game, and were the team's two leading scorers as Myles Turner led the team with 19 points to go with five rebounds and two blocks on 5-for-8 (62.5%) shooting from the field.

It's only one game where the Thunder's starters didn't even play the second half, but it's still something that's noteworthy. Ware starting at the four spot has been an idea for many Milwaukee fans and after seeing how productive, its a high possibility that it could be seen more during this upcoming season.

When Ware was acquired, it there was chance with talent and increased role, that he would come off the bench for Turner, or he would work his way to the starting spot and Turner would potentially be moved to the bench, or even traded. However, if the Bucks decide to start Ware and Turner together, then that leaves a depth problem at the center position.

Currently on Milwaukee's preseason roster, there are three centers outside of Ware and Turner: Jericho Sims, Johni Broome and Jake Stephens. Both Broome and Stephens are on Exhibit 10 contracts as Broome was just signed three days ago, so the only player with a guaranteed role would be Sims as he played the last two seasons in Milwaukee.

Last season, Sims played the most games in a single season for his career, where he appeared in 67 games and averaged 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on 78.4% shooting from the field. He plays his role as a rebounder, screener and a lob catching threat on offense while being an interior defender at only 6-foot-10.

For what he provides, he does a solid job as a role player and continues to enhance game, but he is quite limited offensively. He doesn't stretch floor or create his own shot, so when comes on the court with the second unit, he's not providing as much on the offensive end.

Depending on the lineup, he probably won't have to as he won't be looked as a primary option on offense, but the spacing shrinks and the paint clogs up with the lack of shooting ability in his game. Another far-fetched option could be Bogoljub Marković as he is also 6-foot-10 and has the ability to stretch the floor, but is a rookie coming from Serbia, and isn't as physically developed as Sims.

I'm sure that Jenkins would stagger Ware's and Turner's minutes so that both players aren't off the court as the same time for too long, but if foul trouble or injuries happen, there aren't too many options to go with that can make an impact on both ends of the court.