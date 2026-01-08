Throughout the past few months of having to stare down rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo wants out, it’s been clear the Milwaukee Bucks will do anything to keep him until he demands a trade.

After telling the Athletic’s Sam Amick that he’ll never ask the Bucks to send him elsewhere, he’s now pot-committed to hanging around until the next lengthy losing streak arrives to change his mind. Then it will be his agent doing his due diligence that will be to blame for the next Giannis wants out firestorm.

Following the first loss of 2026 at Golden State despite 34 points and 10 rebounds from Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are again four games below .500 and on the outside looking in as far as the play-in is concerned. The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are a game ahead with more than half the season remaining, so if Antetokounmpo is indeed staying put and strapping in for the fight, expect Jon Horst to do whatever it takes to get him more help.

Unfortunately, despite a lot of the clickbait out there, bringing quality pieces aboard won’t be easy. Milwaukee used a stretch provision to waive Damian Lillard and add Myles Turner, significantly limiting its wiggle room. Kyle Kuzma doesn’t have a desirable contract. Bobby Portis’ deal is better but he’s not someone the Bucks want to move. AJ Green’s extension kicks in next season, so he’s not going anywhere. Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins are bargains given their production, so moving them would be counterproductive.

Cole Anthony, Gary Trent Jr., Andre Jackson Jr. and veteran Gary Harris are on one-year deals, but would more likely be included in deals to match salaries than be lumped together to add a quality contributor.

Unless the Bucks can find a taker for Kuzma, it’s likely Milwaukee will have to part ways with Portis, which isn’t going to get you someone like Jalen Green from the Suns. The Mavericks have made no secret of the fact Anthony Davis can be had, but he’s not going to be moved for those guys. Brooklyn has seen Michael Porter Jr. emerge as a potential All-Star, which is messing with its tank job. He’s available, but they’re going to get a much better value than what the Bucks can offer.

All those players have been tied to Milwaukee, but that’s why you have to be careful about listening to rumors when “reporters” are just interested in throwing names against the wall.

Below are five realistic targets who could land in a Bucks uniform between now and the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Zach LaVine, G, Sacramento: Similar to Trae Young, the Kings’ guard has a player option he’s likely to exercise that will pay him just shy of $50 million next season. If Sacramento wants him off the books, perhaps they would take a package of Kuzma and other expiring deals to shake things up.

Malik Monk, G, Sacramento: Monk has fallen out of Doug Christie’s rotation and would add a scorer to the backcourt mix alongside Porter, Rollins and Green. Trading Portis, who has become a fan favorite and a seamless fit on the roster as the versatile primary backup big, for another potential sparkplug of the bench, isn’t a lock to improve this group.

Cam Thomas, G, Brooklyn: Finally healthy, he’s proven he can be an elite scorer at this level despite needing work on the rest of his game. Still, taking pressure off Giannis with a legitimate bucket-getter unlikely to get the extension he wants from the Nets makes him a target Horst needs to seriously consider adding.

Jonathan Kuminga, F, Golden State: He’d cost you Portis and some other pieces, but if you’re convinced his upside is worth banking on, he’s a possibility. Still, Kunming is someone you acquire only if you’re interested in building with long-term as a Giannis’ tag-team partner. In my opinion, his game is too similar to Antetokounmpo’s, albeit in a smaller frame, to invest in.

Jerami Grant, F, Portland: If the Blazers are interested in Kuzma and Portis, their salaries could be lumped to land Grant, who hasn’t worked out the way Portland envisioned despite him being a great teammate and locker room guy. He’s had issues staying healthy, but would be an ideal fit at small forward next to Giannis and Turner, although it would leave depth somewhat thin.

