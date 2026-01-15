Milwaukee Bucks-San Antonio Spurs Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 15, 7:00 p.m. CST, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (San Antonio)

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), News Radio 1200 AM, Spanish-language broadcast 107.5 FM/1350 AM

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (17-23) and San Antonio Spurs (27-13) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the two teams tied the season series, while the Bucks swept the series in 2023-2024. The Bucks are 47-54 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 24-27 in home games and 23-27 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

SPURS

G De'Aaron Fox

G Stephon Castle

C Victor Wembanyama

F Julian Champagnie

F Harrison Barnes

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +7.5 (-110), Spurs -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks +225, Spurs -275

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -106, under -114)

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Ankle

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

SPURS

Devin Vassell: Out - Adductor

QUOTABLE

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on effort in the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves: "It was both. It was first of all frustrated because they were making every shot. You could not get momentum, couldn't get stops, but even the shots that they missed, we couldn't get a rebound. Effort was low for sure. There's gonna be nights like that in the NBA.

I've been a part of not many, but I understand there's gonna be times that you might come out flat and there's gonna be a team that's going to come out with a lot of energy and going to shoot the [bleep] out of the ball and don't give you no life, and that's what they did tonight. I don't think they gave us any life, even when they missed they got the rebounds. When you over-helped, they made the right pass. When you didn't contest the shot, they made the shot. So they gave us no life."

