Milwaukee Bucks-Washington Wizards Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Dec. 31, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Monumental Sports Network (Washington D.C.)
Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 980 AM (Washington D.C.)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (14-19) and Washington Wizards (7-24) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in October and December, with the first being a win for the Bucks and the last one a loss. The Bucks are 126-129 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 79-36 in home games and 56-59 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Kevin Porter Jr.
C Myles Turner
F AJ Green
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
WIZARDS
G CJ McCollum
G Tre Johnson
C Alex Sarr
F Khris Middleton
F Bilal Coulibaly
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks -10.5 (-110), Wizards +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Bucks -450, Wizards +350
Total points scored: 231.5 (over -110, under -110)
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck
WIZARDS
Malaki Branham: Questionable - Calf
Kyshawn George: Out - Hip
Corey Kispert: Out - Hamstring
Cam Whitmore: Out - Shoulder
QUOTABLE
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo: "It feels good man, to get it back to our old selves, we have a really good team we just got to get out of our feelings. You know, I think we get in our feelings too easy. It starts with me. Everybody got to get out of our feelings.
When things don't go well we can't whine, complain or demand for the ball, demand for the call or demand for things to go well. We haven't earned nothing. At the end of the day, you have to go out there and earn every single possession and put yourself in position to be successful."