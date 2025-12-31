Milwaukee Bucks-Washington Wizards Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Dec. 31, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Monumental Sports Network (Washington D.C.)

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 980 AM (Washington D.C.)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (14-19) and Washington Wizards (7-24) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in October and December, with the first being a win for the Bucks and the last one a loss. The Bucks are 126-129 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 79-36 in home games and 56-59 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

WIZARDS

G CJ McCollum

G Tre Johnson

C Alex Sarr

F Khris Middleton

F Bilal Coulibaly

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks -10.5 (-110), Wizards +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks -450, Wizards +350

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -110, under -110)

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

WIZARDS

Malaki Branham: Questionable - Calf

Kyshawn George: Out - Hip

Corey Kispert: Out - Hamstring

Cam Whitmore: Out - Shoulder

QUOTABLE

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo: "It feels good man, to get it back to our old selves, we have a really good team we just got to get out of our feelings. You know, I think we get in our feelings too easy. It starts with me. Everybody got to get out of our feelings.

When things don't go well we can't whine, complain or demand for the ball, demand for the call or demand for things to go well. We haven't earned nothing. At the end of the day, you have to go out there and earn every single possession and put yourself in position to be successful."

