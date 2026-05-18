The offseason pressure is officially on for the Minnesota Timberwolves after another disappointing playoff ending. Despite the emergence of Anthony Edwards as one of the NBA’s brightest young superstars, the Timberwolves were just eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in six games, losing 139-109 in a brutal Game 6 defeat.

Minnesota has taken major steps forward over the last few years, but it is becoming increasingly clear that they may still be one all-star away from truly getting over the hump. That is where Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the picture.

Why Giannis Makes Sense For Minnesota

Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Milwaukee Bucks franchise star following another disappointing season and growing questions about Milwaukee’s long-term direction. The Timberwolves could emerge as a serious dark-horse contender in the Giannis sweepstakes. Minnesota has already built an elite defense and found its franchise player in Edwards, but the offense remains inconsistent in playoff basketball. Giannis would immediately solve many of those issues.

Pairing Edwards and Giannis together would arguably create the most athletic and physically dominant duo in the NBA. Giannis would no longer have to carry the full offensive burden every possession because Edwards can create shots at a high level from the perimeter. At the same time, Giannis would give Minnesota a relentless downhill force, elite transition scoring, rebounding, and championship experience. It would also take defensive pressure off Edwards and allow the Timberwolves to become even more dangerous in fast-paced games.

The Proposed Mock Trade

Timberwolves receive:

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive:

May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Rudy Gobert

Naz Reid

2026 first-round pick (28th overall)

2028 first-round pick

2033 first-round pick

This is the type of blockbuster move contenders eventually have to consider when trying to win a championship.

Why The Bucks Could Consider This Deal

For Milwaukee, while this package may not look overwhelming compared to some superstar trades in NBA history, it does give them multiple pathways moving forward. Gobert would immediately give the Bucks an elite defensive anchor and veteran center who can still help a team compete in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Naz Reid may actually be the most valuable piece in the deal long term.

Reid has developed into one of the NBA’s best offensive big men and could thrive with a larger role offensively. At just 26 years old, he fits both a win-now timeline and a potential retool if Milwaukee decides to pivot into a younger era. The future first-round picks would also help Milwaukee regain flexibility after years of aggressively pushing chips to the center of the table around Giannis.

Anthony Edwards’ Window Is Now

The biggest reason this move makes sense for Minnesota is timing. Edwards is entering his prime and has already shown he can lead a contender deep into the playoffs. However, the Western Conference is becoming even tougher with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Spurs continuing to rise.

Standing still could eventually lead to stagnation.

The Timberwolves have already proven they are a very good team. Trading for Giannis could potentially make them a championship favorite overnight. And if Milwaukee truly becomes open to moving their superstar this offseason, Minnesota may have one of the more aggressive offers available.