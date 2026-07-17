Majority of the time, a jersey number is never just a jersey number. It can tell a story, be a tribute to someone and legacy.

Michael Jordan paved the way for generations of players with his greatness and growing up people wanted to be like him and wear the 23 on their chest. Hall of famer Bill Russell meant a lot to the game of basketball and when sadly passed away in 2022, the league honored him by retiring No. 6 league-wide.

When looking around the arenas in the NBA, 29 out of 30 teams have a retired jersey hanging in their rafters. All of those teams have at least one player who left a legacy and impact on their respective organization, and the Milwaukee Bucks are no different.

The Bucks have nine of their players numbers retired including greats such as Oscar Robertson (No.1), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (No.33) and Sidney Moncrief (No.4).

As the nine legends will have their time forever remembered in Milwaukee, it's only a matter of time before another will soon be added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo spent 13 seasons with the Bucks where he built a legacy of his own, and added to the legacy of the franchise.

He added two MVPs, a NBA championship and a Finals MVP during his tenure will go down in Bucks history as one of, if not the greatest player ever to play for the franchise.

However, after a few disappointing seasons for the Bucks down the stretch, Milwaukee decided to move on from Antetokounmpo and trade him to the Miami Heat.

Will the ending may have been sour, his time with the Bucks will forever be sweet, and there's no doubt that people in Milwaukee will appreciate everything he's done for their franchise.

Milwaukee Bucks ownership has confirmed that Giannis Antetokounmpo's No. 34 jersey will be retired by the organization.



If it wasn't already clear, Giannis' legacy will be eternally felt in the rafters of Fiserv Forum, the home of the Bucks. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) July 6, 2026

As Antetokounmpo starts a new journey with the Heat, the forward will switch from No. 34 to number No. 7 to begin his fresh start in Miami.

He wants to honor his time in Milwaukee by changing his number and combine the two numbers he wore with the Bucks to one with the Heat. Antetokounmpo finally touched down in Miami and during his introductory press conference, he explained the reason behind the change.

"34 holds so much weight, and it has so much history," Antetokounmpo said. "Out of respect to the organization that drafted me and that I played for, for 13 years, I decided to leave that number there and start a new chapter."

"34 holds so much weight, and it has so much history. Out of respect to the organization that drafted me and that I played for, for 13 years, I decided to leave that number there and start a new chapter."



-- Giannis on change from No. 34 to 7@hothothoops @5ReasonsSports — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) July 16, 2026

Everything he's done for the Bucks will forever be cemented, and the organization already has plans to add his number to the rafters.