Heat And Trail Blazers Present Bucks With Two Completely Different Futures

Every week, a new team seems to be linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Portland Trail Blazers are interested in reuniting Giannis and Damian Lillard. According to Marc Stein, the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers are already aggressively pursuing the two-time MVP as the NBA Draft approaches.

The Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers are in pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @TheSteinLine



“More and more, with sources saying Miami and Portland are already in pursuit, Antetokounmpo's future is increasingly expected to be resolved over the next few weeks in… pic.twitter.com/TooDz89hcQ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 1, 2026

Stein reported:

“More and more, with sources saying Miami and Portland are already in pursuit, Antetokounmpo's future is increasingly expected to be resolved over the next few weeks in conjunction with NBA Draft proceedings.”

The Miami Heat have recently emerged as one of the favorites to land Giannis in a trade. However, the Portland Trail Blazers could potentially get in the mix with an interesting trade package. The two packages can offer two different paths. The question is, do the Bucks want to get back to being competitive quickly, or do they want control of their future again?

Miami’s Offer Keeps Milwaukee Competitive

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Heat’s rumored trade package has been discussed for months now. It would likely center around Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., multiple first-round picks, and pick swaps. The Heat would have to add Nikola Jovic or another player to match salaries. If the Bucks want a balanced package, Miami can offer players who contribute immediately, along with some young prospects with star potential and first-round draft capital.

Tyler Herro would be the centerpiece, and he would become the Bucks' best new scoring option. Jaime Jaquez who almost won the Sixth Man of the Year award, would be a great young addition. Kel’el Ware would be the blue-chip prospect and could potentially blossom into an All-Star. The Heat package gives Milwaukee a chance to remain respectable in the Eastern Conference rather than enter a full rebuild. That matters because the Bucks do not control much of their own draft future after years of going all-in around Giannis.

Why Portland’s Package Is So Interesting

The Portland package gives the Milwaukee Bucks something they desperately need, control.

If the Trail Blazers want to acquire Giannis, they have to offer a competitive package. Portland’s package could include young players like Shadon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant and multiple first-round picks and swaps. The big story here is that the Trail Blazers own two valuable pick swaps with the Bucks. Portland holds the right to swap first-round picks with Milwaukee in 2028 & 2030.

If the Bucks trade Giannis, they will almost certainly be in a full-rebuild situation. If they can retain those pick-backs, that would be huge. If the Bucks are a bottom team in those seasons, the Trail Blazers will benefit from the Bucks' demise. Without their own picks, the Bucks would be in big trouble. Portland can solve that problem immediately.

Compete Quickly Or Fully Reset?

If the Bucks want to be somewhat competitive and do a reset vs a full-on rebuild, then the Miami Heat can offer the best package. If they want to wait this out and do a full rebuild, then the Trail Blazers package could be the best option.