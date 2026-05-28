What The Bucks Could Look Like After A Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade To Miami

We are four weeks away from the 2026 NBA Draft, and the Bucks may be finally moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Shams Charania has reported that if the Bucks do indeed trade their two-time MVP, it most likely will happen before the NBA Draft.

One team seems to have become the favorite in landing Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that's the Miami Heat. The Miami Heat are aggressively pursuing Giannis, and a rumored trade package could center around Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and three first-round draft picks.

If this deal goes through, the Bucks’ starting lineupcould look something like this:

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

PG: Kevin Porter Jr.

SG: Tyler Herro

SF: Ryan Rollins

PF: Kel’el Ware

C: Myles Turner

Tyler Herro Becomes The Offensive Centerpiece

Tyler Herro who is a milwaukee native, would instantly become the Bucks primary scoring option. Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game last season and shot 38% from three. Herro would give the Bucks a dynamic perimeter scorer who can create off the dribble, shoot from deep, and get to the paint to leverage his lethal floater.

Kel’el Ware and Myles Turner

Mar 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) looks to pass as he is defended by Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The blue-chip prospect in this deal would be Kelel Ware. Ware is only 22 years old and has shown flashes of brilliance. In his second season with the Miami Heat, Ware averaged 11.1 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 39% from three. Pairing Ware with Myles Turner is very intriguing and could be a very good fit. The pair would be one of the better shot-blocking frontcourts in the NBA. Both can spread the floor, and both are versatile on the offensive end.

Milwaukee’s Bench Rotation

Milwaukee's bench unit would also become younger and deeper with this trade. Jaime Jaquez Jr. would immediately become one of Milwaukee's top rotational players. Jaquez is a versatile wing who plays with toughness and physicality. He is a good two-way player who can contribute without needing the ball in his hands. Bobby Portis would continue to provide energy off the bench as a backup forward and can provide scoring with Jaquez. AJ Green would remain an important floor spacer and shooter off the bench. Kyle Kuzma can round out the bench rotation and provide scoring and veteran presence.

A Rebuild With Direction

If the Milwaukee Bucks want to rebuild quicker, than this package from Miami could be a great starting point. It gives the Bucks flexibility with 3 first-round draft picks, it gives them a young blue-chip prospect, it gives them a sixth man of the year candidate and a former NBA All-Star.