The Milwaukee Bucks came into the second round without having a draft pick, but made a deal with the Orlando Magic and exchanged cash considerations for the No. 60 overall pick that orginally belonged to the Washington Wizards.

Milwaukee is acquiring No. 60 from the Magic for cash, sources said. https://t.co/VKcjDoEYY1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

And with that pick, the Bucks took Malique Lewis with the final pick in the NBA Draft.

Lewis is from Trinidad and Tobago, and spent the last two years in the National Basketball League with the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The 21-year old is a 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 and 1.2 steals per game. Lewis a 3-and-D wing who shot 45.5% from the field and 38.7% from the 3-point line on three attempts per game.

Before joining the NBL and the Phoenix, he spent two years in Spain playing for Carplus Fuenlabrada, then played the 2023-24 season in the G League with the Mexico City Capitanes where he averaged 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arch.

The NBL is known for producing talent to transition over to the NBA and we saw one of those players in Karim Lopez who was drafted with the No. 21 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Known for their rugged and physical play style, Lewis embodies that personality with his skill set on the court.

He's play with an high motor. He picks up opposing players 94-feet and guards them full court, brining tenacity on the defense end.

He has quick hands and can poke the ball away from ball handlers while also being able to the play the passing lanes. If on the off chance he gets beat off the dribble, he can make up for it with size, length and athleticism to recover.

Despite not being the prototypical height for a rim protector, he has great timing and a good defensive IQ to come over and make plays from the weak side.

Once he gets a block, he immediately runs the floor and straight to rim where he finishes above the rim with consistant dunks.

On offense he can shoot the ball extremely well from the 3-point line even with a hand up contesting his shot. He's also a solid playmaker finding is teammates open in the paint and off cuts.

Lewis' professional experience makes him an interesting prospect that the Bucks can invest in and as he develops and works with way up for possibly bigger role in the future.