How Bucks players have impacted their trade value so far

When a team isn't expected to compete for a championship, the goals shift some. The important dates aren't the games that are played, but the deadlines that must be met... and the assets that can accumulated for the future.

So it is this season for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are off to an unsurprising 1-4 start, even as some players have performed well individually. Most assumed that the first season post-Giannis Antetokounmpo would be bumpy at best, even with some talent remaining on the roster.

What's fairly certain is that the roster will look considerably different a year from now, after the front office and new coach Taylor Jenkins have an opportunity to sift through the current one, identifying the core contributors. And it's possible that some of those producing the most now will actually be the ones moved, if their salaries or timelines don't match Milwaukee's circumstances or priorities.

When one of them plays well, it may be a long-term win for Milwaukee even if it's not a win in the standings. That's because it could catch the attention of another team, which might have pieces or picks that the Bucks could use in the future.

Here's how some Bucks players appear to have impacted their value in the first five games.

1. Tyler Herro: Stock Up

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One of the most misunderstood things about Herro is that he's a chucker, when the numbers have never really borne that out. He shoots a lot, yes, but he's generally been reasonably efficient with his attempts. That skill has translated to his first season in MIlwaukee, for which he's making 50 percent of his 17.2 shots per game -- including a blistering 47 percent from three-point range. Is he a lead guy on a contender? No. But what he's shown is that, when healthy, he can score in any situation. The Bucks have a difficult decision to make, regarding a possible extension. If they can't agree to a palatable number, it might be wise to move him before he becomes a free agent. And there are teams (think Detroit) that can definitely use his skill set.

2. Kyle Kuzma: Stock Neutral

Oct 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) drives against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were so many Kuzma lowlight moments in Milwaukee's opener that the content creators decided entire videos to him -- and still forgot to include a few. But the Bucks forward has been decidedly better since, with three efficient double-digit scoring games before a subpar 18-minute performance in the blowout loss to Houston. Everyone knows what Kuzma is, and isn't, by now, so what he does and doesn't is not likely to alter his trade value much. What he offers is a sizable expiring contract, so maybe a team would give up a second-round pick for some cap flexibility. And while the Bucks are thinner at forward than at guard, they'd be wise to take that.

3. Myles Turner: Stock Down

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There's not much that can make Turner's contract look good -- now in the second season, with $56 million more due in the seasons to follow. But the Bucks seem to be starting him, over Kel'el Ware, to try to attract interest from somewhere. And.... he's not cooperating. In nearly 27 minutes per game, Turner is averaging just 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds, while shooting 35 percent from the floor. Touted as a stretch big, he's made just 4 of 22 three-pointers. It would be a serious stretch of the imagination to expect anyone to take his deal anytime soon.