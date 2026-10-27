It's only been four games and Kyle Kuzma has already been on the wrong side of a handful of plays that has caught everyone's attention on the internet.

In the first game of the season against the Washington Wizards where he was serenaded with boos from the Wizards home crowd, Kuzma struggled on the floor as he finished the game with five points, six rebounds, three assists and three turnovers while shooting 2-for-9 (22.2%) from the field and 1-for-4 (25%) from the 3-point line in 27 minutes.

Just looking at the box score one could probably come up with the assumption that Kuzma didn't play fairly well, but it's important to actually watch the game to see how someone plays rather than just looking at the box score which may not tell the full story. Well after watching, his play was just as bad if not worse than what the stat sheet actually showed.

Plays such as him where he air balling a hook shot, missing open layup attempts, giving the ball away to Washington and even tipping in a shot on his own team's basket where the Wizards were awarded with the basket, were prime examples of him being more detrimental rather than a help to his team.

There was one stretch in the game where Kuzma allowed an offensive rebound to Khris Middleton on a free throw attempt with nine seconds left in the third quarter, which resulted in two easy points for Middleton. Just a few seconds later, as the Bucks were trying to get a shot up before the end of the quarter, he proceeded to throw the ball out of bounds without giving Milwaukee a chance to get the ball.

This was all in just a 4 minute stretch https://t.co/8tE1O52Opt pic.twitter.com/mTkOpswwrM — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) October 22, 2026

It makes the "it's preseason calm down lol" comment he posted on X after being ridiculed for recording one point and shooting 0-for-6 from the field, even worse with a poor performance in the season opener.

Kuzma had another play go viral in Milwaukee's victory against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night where he contested Jaime Jaquez Jr. on a layup late in the fourth quarter where the Bucks were only up four with only 3 minutes left.

Kyle Kuzma just fouled his OWN TEAMMATE Jaime Jaquez Jr. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7BrQtmsx7c — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) October 27, 2026

It's fair to easily watch these clips from the games and immediately have something negative to say about Kuzma so far this season, but aside from those plays and the game against the Wizards, he has been fairly productive and efficient in the last three games.

Against the Chicago Bulls, he had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 6-for-12 (50%) shooting from the field and 2-for-5 (40%) from the 3-point line. In the following game against the Philadelphia 76ers, he recorded 14 points, 12 rebounds and three assists on 6-for-11 (54.5%) shooting from the field.

Finally, in Milwaukee's first win of the season against the Pacers, where Kuzma went viral for contesting Jaquez's shot, Kuzma played a pivotal role in the victory, finishing the game as the team's third-leading scorer with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists while shooting 6-for-10 (60%) from the field and 4-for-6 (66.7%) from the 3-point line.

Between his prescence on social media and some bad plays he made throughout his career, people have not been fond of Kuzma in recent years, but it's unfair to simply bypass the production he's given for the Bucks so far this season.