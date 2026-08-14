With the amount of talent that's swarming around the league, teams have continued to find ways to construct and improve their rosters that gives them the best chance to compete for a championship.

This offseason has been no different. We've seen teams make blockbuster trades and acquire another star to give their current star a supporting cast that allows them to get over the top.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Bam Adebayo, LaMelo Ball joins Anthony Edwards and LeBron James and Jaylen Brown will go to Philadelphia to team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, the Golden State Warriors has been one of the few teams that have not made it a priority to help their franchise's greatest player in Stephen Curry this offseason.

Outside of the NBA draft, Golden State has not made significant improvements to the roster to help a 38-year old Curry. As a result, speculation of potentially trading the four-time champion as began to rise, but the front office has quickly shut that down.

Yet, the conversations of providing Curry the help he needs to pursue another championship have continued, and there might be a path that involves the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes wrote an article of a potential trade idea with the Bucks that would give Curry the help needs for next season.

Milwaukee receives: Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Will Richard, 2027 first-round pick (top-4 protected), 2031 first-round pick

Golden State receives: Tyler Herro, Myles Turner, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kevin Porter Jr.

Bleacher Report’s trade idea:



Golden State Warriors Acquire:

Tyler Herro

Myles Turner

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr.



Milwaukee Bucks Acquire:

Jimmy Butler

Brandin Podziemski

Moses Moody

Will Richard

2027 first-round pick (top-4 protected), 2031 first-round pick pic.twitter.com/TofieQbJB4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 14, 2026

For the Warriors reasoning, Hughes explained, "The main appeal is clear: Butler and Moody are coming off injuries and highly unlikely to make an impact until it's too late. From a 2026-27 standpoint, the Warriors are getting four useful players in exchange for Butler and the equivalent of half a rotation player. For an offense that lacks capable shot-creators other than Curry, Herro and Porter Jr. would represent massive upgrades."

He also wrote that Turner adds depth at the center position that they were lacking, and they can afford to give up players like Podziemski, Moody and Richard to add the shot creating ability of Herro, Jaquez Jr. and Porter Jr. that Golden State desperately needs.

As for Milwaukee, he wrote, "This trade effectively ups the return for Giannis Antetokounmpo by adding two more valuable first-round assets to the four Milwaukee acquired from Miami. Now that the two-time MVP is gone, Turner is a little out of place. Herro is on an expiring deal the Bucks may not want to extend at market rates, while Podziemski could provide equally valuable production at a lower salary. Meanwhile, Richard nearly made an All-Rookie team last year and ticks the "young and cheap" boxes that matter to Milwaukee."

Hughes added that the Butler's contract might be a burden, but because the salary between Herro Jaquez Jr. and Porter Jr. comes around $44 million, the additional $12 million with Butler's contract might be something that Bucks consider to overlook. Milwaukee could also choose to package Butler in an additional trade to get more pieces.

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) drives for the basket in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Milwaukee's perspective, to give up key pieces like Herro, Turner, Jaquez Jr. and Porter Jr for a 36-year old Butler who's coming off an torn ACL with an expiring contract worth $56.8 million, Moody who's recovering from a torn left patellar tendon and two young players who still need to develop in Podziemski and Richard, two first-round picks might not be enough to complete the deal.

I don't necessarily think it's a bad trade idea for the Bucks, but like Hughes wrote, the Bucks should ask for at least one more first-round pick. The Warriors are trying to do everything in their power to support Curry and if they're serious about adding those pieces from Milwaukee to their roster, then it's the Bucks' job to squeeze everything out of this trade, especially as a rebuilding team.

Right now, Milwaukee doesn't have many players labeled as "untouchable" and though Herro is a talented player who's still on the younger side, the Bucks could look to turn the 26-year old into additional pieces.

Tyler Herro landed at No. 5 on @SBNation's list of top 7 potential NBA stars who could be traded.



Do the Bucks trade him, or do they keep him long-term? Drop your thoughts below ⬇️



(h/t @Sleeper_Hoops) pic.twitter.com/O2H2dHhWUF — SleeperBucks (@SleeperBucksNBA) July 30, 2026

Of course, Milwaukee wants to compete and win as many games as possible despite the rebuild, but the Bucks have already been viewed as one of the worst teams around the league.

If the Bucks start the season off struggling and looks like they're in no direction to be competitive, and the Warriors are looking to make move that can get them closer to where they need to be, then a trade that sets Milwaukee up for the future may be in the best interest.