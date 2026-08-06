With the Milwaukee Bucks now rebuilding without Giannnis Antentokounmpo, there will be a new set of faces that will be carrying the load for the team. Without the former MVP being the center of the offense, the way that the offense will look will be much different from what we’ve seen before.

Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Kal’el Ware will seem to have expanded roles with a high usage being added to the Bucks roster. Not only that, the team that remains in Milwaukee has quite a few interesting pieces that could help make them into a competitive roster. Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., and Myles Turner could serve to be something this team could hypothetically build with.

With as much young talent as the Bucks have with players looking to become the next star of Milwaukee, who takes the steps to become the consistent scoring threats this team will need?

#1 Tyler Herro

After being traded from the Heat and going through some controversy, Herro will be coming into the 26/27 ready to prove a lot of people wrong. Additionally, a return to his home state of Milwaukee where he grew up playing basketball will add an extra level of comfortability that he might not have had. And he's playing for a possible contract extension.

Being thrusted in the role where he is the clear #1 of the team and having the high usage that his playstyle demands, Herro should have one of his best seasons yet. Although only playing 33 games last season, he was able to eclipse the 20ppg mark for the 5th straight season. Playing in a Coach Spoelstra offense allowed him to build a foundation for his game that he will be able to build on as the number one option in Milwaukee.

Look for him to average 24ppg on high volume, potentially having a career season.

#2 Ryan Rollins

After a tough start to his career with some injuries, Rollins was able to have his breakout season last year playing a career high 74 games while starting 67 of them. Rollins was able to showcase the full set of his skills through this availability, averaging career best numbers in Points, Assists, Rebounds, Steals. He also increased his three-point volume threefold but stayed at the 40% mark from deep.

Rollins playstyle translates well with high usage due to his ability to find his teammates and get them involved in the play. Although being a legitimate 3 level scorer, the versatility of being a good passer next to a player like Tyler Herro should allow him to be the perfect combo guard to play beside. I could see Rollins averaging close to 20 ppg and likely to lead the team in assists.

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

#3 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Althought Kevin Porter Jr, had the better statistical season last year, Jaime has continued to progress each of his few seasons in the NBA. Coming off the bench last year for the Heat, Jaime averaged nearly 15/5/5 splits which were career best in each of those marks. This earned him second place in the 6th man voting awards, even though he had a strong argument for winning it.

Now with the Milwaukee Bucks, Jaime will have an expanded role and with him being one of the better defenders on the team, he might edge out a few others for playing time when it comes to important moments of the game. Jaime could very easily average close to 20 a game but with the high usage of others, could end up being just below that.