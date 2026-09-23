Kasparas Jakučionis could be Hidden Gem of Giannis Trade

After the dust settled in Milwaukee following the franchise blowing up this era of the team by sendingGiannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, only the scattered remains of the Bucks roster remained, as a handful of new faces enter the fold through the hazy clouds of smoke.

Kasparas Jakucionis joins Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Tyler Herro as four new faces changing locker rooms from Miami to Milwaukee, along with rookies Nate Ament and Brayden Burries from the Draft joining the mix.

Jakucionis enters his Sophomore season after finding great efficiency in Year 1 as a scorer, shooter, and passer in a small role under Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra in Miami. Now, he has a chance to further grow his role on a team desperate for talent to fill the Greek Freak-less void.

Does Kasparas Jakucionis have the best vision of any 2025 NBA Draft prospect?



@SBN_Ricky details the polarizing prospect:



Tall PG with size

Hyper efficient scorer with high usage

Good shooter with go-to stepback 3



Today's 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Pod pic.twitter.com/1d9rGFJv26 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 1, 2025

How Kasparas Jakucionis Can Be Hidden Gem From Giannis Trade

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) passes against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17), center Christian Koloko (35) and guard Rayj Dennis (00) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the four Heat players named above in their haul from the Antetokounmpo deal, Milwaukee took back the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft that became Ament, two First-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a First-round pick swap in 20230, and a Second-round pick in 2033.

While any future draft capital can always end up turning into the best player or piece when reflecting on this trade in hindsight, those draft picks turn into prospects, and Jakucionis is already a good one.

Just 20 years old, this 6'5" guard is a natural point guard when running the offense and a proven shooter on and off the ball. While he may need a screen to best succeed, Jakucionis can become quite lethal manipulating defenses with the help of a few big bodies. He also brings defensive instincts to force steals, modern pacing to grab-and-go pace-pushing and slowing down on a dime when needed, with a rare mix of paint-penetrating capabilities.

As a Rookie with Miami, Jakucionis launched threes at a 65.5% 3PT Rate while hitting 48% 3P% on 2.4 3PA in Catch-and-Shoot situations, a promising development off the ball after Kasparas primarily showed his strengths as a a pull-up 3pt shooter in development years up through college.

The former Illinois point guard's impact impressed with a +4 O-BPM, +2.6 D-BPM, and a +6.6 BPM overall. His defensive BPM impact stayed near neutral the following year in Miami, showing a potential floor for positive two-way impact in the NBA; Jakucionis being a plus-defender with his feel for steals, frenetic energy, and active hands will go a long way for providing positive impact that isn't completely reliant on offensive output.

With the Fightin' Illini, he shot 33% 3P% on 148 3PA; add in his collective high school sample size and that percentage bumps up to 34.5% 3P% on a whopping 856 3PA launched from deep. Factoring in many of these being off-the-dribble due to his playstyle, that's a promising high volume and percentage projecting his shooting on and off the ball.

Other touch indicators for Jakucionis are promising, like him hitting 85.5% FT% on 650 FTA while scoring at a 58.8% TS% rate before the NBA, along with his Miami pinstripe percentages of 88% FT% on 2.5 FTA/36 and increased scoring efficiency of 61.4% TS%.

Untapped Pick-and-Roll Maestro Potential

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) drives up to the basket as Xavier guard Dayvion McKnight (20) attempts to guard him during the second half of their first round NCAA men’s basketball tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jovanny Hernandez/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another promising area for this tall point guard is running pick-and-roll, something he's thrived in his whole career.

In Miami, however, the team's offensive gameplan went screenless; Jakucionis was playing with a hand tied behind his back, seeing as he only ran about twenty pick-and-rolls as the ball-handler the entire season, and operating pick-and-roll may be his single biggest strength. Still, his playmaking creation element has been proven before and is likely a skill sitting dormant in his repertoire.

Not to mention, his ability to penetrate the paint with funky decelerating footwork is the type of body control worth betting on in modern guards, making him a walking paint touch with heads up vision, a clean jumper, and team-first feel in decision making on both ends of the floor.

Kasparas Jakucionis P&R playmaking/scoring tape.



26% AST (1.27 A/TO) — 94th %-ile in P&R handling possessions. pic.twitter.com/gaj1ZRqqat — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) June 1, 2025

Unleashing Jakucionis as an on-ball scorer, shooter, and point guard playmaker could unlock the next level of his game as a vital piece of this Milwaukee core going forward. Pairing Jakucionis with Burries and Rollins makes for a balanced, competitive backcourt. Flanking him with dynamic play-finishing forwards like Ware, Ament, Jaquez, Myles Turner and Ousmane Dieng could prove fruitful quickly.

Imagine Jakucionis running a Horns set, with Turner and Ware both setting screens and both able to pop out for three on a moment's notice or roll to the rack for an alley-oop lob, with Burries and another wing spreading the floor ready to shoot, attack a closeout, or swing to the next man to reset and run it again. Maybe its Rollins in a 3-guard set made possible due to Burries' defensive versatility, maybe its Caris Levert in this hypothetical lineup left open as the last option guarded, upgrading his scoring opportunities by result.

An offensive identity exists here as an endless pick-and-roll offense that could create good looks for the Bucks consistently while generally placing its personnel in the best positions and roles to succeed by helping the team compete while developing meaningful reps along the way.

Seeing Jakucionis run the offense as the lead guard, a true scoring creator who can be the primary option scorer or playmaker any time down the floor through his decision making feel, will be an exciting development for Bucks fans to witness for years to come.