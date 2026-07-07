Bucks turn page from Giannis, but next chapter needs an author

Even though it was rumored to be in the works for over a year, the summer of 2026 will always be remembered as the end of the Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee.

Like Kevin Garnett, he’s already expressed the desire to retire as a member of the Bucks, to be welcomed back in a similar fashion to retire as a member of the only NBA team that he’d been associated with prior to his trade to Miami, which became official on Monday. On the same day, Kyle Lowry signed a one-day deal officially retired as a member of the Toronto Raptors, but it sounds like Giannis wants to wear a Bucks jersey again.

Giannis envisions being like Kevin Garnett:



Jim Paschke: "I would say that you could always come home. You've earned that. You'll always be welcomed [in Milwaukee]."



Giannis: "That would be awesome if I can go and play and maybe come back. Kevin Garnett did the same thing. I… pic.twitter.com/dJ7cE3JBXQ — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) July 6, 2026

In Miami, he’ll wear No. 7 and not No. 34. Milwaukee won’t let anyone wear his number either. Ownership announced his jersey retirement is imminent. The Bucks will welcome him back with open arms when the time comes, but that won’t be until next decade if all goes according to plan.

As he exits, what stuck with me most was Jabari Parker being one of his favorite teammates.

“I could measure myself against him a bit. He was the No. 2 pick in the draft, they said he’d be an All-Star, MVP. And every day, I’d tell myself, ‘ok, I’m going to try to work. If he works one hour, I work an hour and a half,” Antetokounmpo said in his final interview with long-time Bucks voice Jim Paschke. “Until today, I’ve never told him, but he motivated me to become so much better because he was so strong.”

Giannis calls Jabari Parker his favorite teammate in his final Bucks interview



“I was able to measure myself against him… if he works 1 hour, I’ll work 1 hour and a half… I never told him this but he motivated me so much to be better because he was so damn good” pic.twitter.com/Vyor0lLIdb — BucksShowYo🦌 (@BucksShowYo) July 7, 2026

Who has been viewing Giannis the way he once studied Parker? Who will take the torch?

The Bucks now turn their attention to whatever the new chapter brings, which for now is a major unknown. Does Milwaukee-born Tyler Herro emerge as the face of the franchise? At 26 years old, he’s entering his prime, has an All-Star appearance under his belt and could team with Ryan Rollins to form one of the NBA’s top shooting backcourts.

Of course, since all the players acquired from Miami can immediately be traded. Herro’s stay back in his hometown could be short-lived. It’s impossible to say what’s next, or to reassure anyone that a few more years of missing the playoffs are on the horizon after being an annual participant from 2016-25. Their run of consecutive postseason appearances ended at nine and it could be a few years before it picks back up.

On paper, there are 10 teams ahead of the Bucks in the Eastern Conference’s pecking order since the Pacers are getting Tyrese Haliburton back and the rest of last season’s playoff teams with the exception of the Celtics and Hornets could be stronger and more experienced.

Sources: Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. is exercising his $5.39 million player option for the 2026-27 season. The 25-year-old guard will remain a key piece for the Bucks in the post Giannis Antetokounmpo era. pic.twitter.com/Mgvu5Hhb4g — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 26, 2026

The most likely way for the Bucks’ playoff hiatus to be brief will be if someone on the roster has been doing their best to stay ready for precisely this opportunity, emulating Antetokounmpo’s work ethic while looking to replicate his drive. Kevin Porter Jr. was the catalyst in Giannis’ absence last season and had some nice moments, but he was sloppy with the ball and was criticized often by former coach Doc Rivers.

Rollins put in the work to emerge as one of the NBA’s most improved players, increasing his scoring average by over 11 points and thriving as a fan favorite after a lengthy stint in the G League. A Midwesterner from Detroit, he could ultimately become the guy. The franchise that has had to replace Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Sidney Moncrief will eventually have another dominant force, even if he’s not currently on the roster. The hope is that he’s not currently in middle school.

Beyond Herro, Rollins and Porter Jr., Milwaukee can hope 22-year-old Kel’el Ware can compete consistently and emerge as the frontcourt force he showed glimpses of becoming over his first two seasons in Miami. The Bucks can hope Jaime Jaquez Jr. can build off being named Sixth Man of the Year. Kasparas Jakucionis plays with an infectious fire too. Rookies Brayden Burries and Nate Ament, both lottery picks, were among the nation’s best freshmen at the college level.

When Antetokounmpo returns for one last sentimental ride, will one of these guys be on the roster as the new face of the franchise, welcoming him on board? Has Antetokounmpo been Rollins’ Parker?

Milwaukee’s next chapter is already underway, ready to be authored by whoever is best equipped to take the baton from the player who has replaced names like Alcindor/Abdul-Jabbar, Junior Bridgeman, Moncrief, Ray Allen, Michael Redd and Andrew Bogut as the most impactful presence in franchise history. He’ll be honored as such, now and when he returns. So, who’s next?